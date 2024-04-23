How to complete the Billie Eilish Festival Pass in Fortnite Festival season 3

Fortnite Festival enters its third season with one of its biggest headliners yet: Billie Eilish.
While a few emotes can be snagged from the Fortnite Item Shop, the only route to get the Billie Eilish skin and associated cosmetics is via the season three Fortnite Festival Pass. If you’re not hip to this Fortnite mode, grasping the workings of the free versus premium track and the method for racking up Fortnite Festival Points to snag each item can be a bit puzzling. In this guide, we’ll go over everything you need to know about Fortnite Festival season three.
All Rewards in Fortnite Festival season 3
The following rewards are up for grabs in Fortnite Festival season three before June 13. The items in the bottom row are part of the Premium Reward Track, which costs 1,800 V-Bucks and instantly grants you the base Billie Eilish skin.
|Reward appearance
|Reward name
|Reward type
|Cost
|Billie The Showstopper
|Loading Screen
|Costs 1,000 Festival Points
|Change
|Jam Track
|Costs 2,000 Festival Points
|Heart Groove
|Aura
|Costs 3,000 Festival Points
|Spinback
|Emote
|Costs 4,000 Festival Points
|Molten Mic
|Emote
|Costs 5,000 Festival Points
|Silly Bros
|Jam Track
|Costs 6,000 Festival Points
|Snow Beat
|Aura
|Costs 7,000 Festival Points
|Sweet Victory
|Jam Track
|Costs 8,000 Festival Points
|Hot Bassline
|Emote
|Costs 9,000 Festival Points
|Runaway
|Jam Track
|Costs 10,000 Festival Points
|
|Lavatronik
|Bass
|Costs 11,000 Festival Points
|Burial Mic
|Microphone
|Costs 1,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track.
|Maps
|Jam Track
|Costs 2,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track.
|Neon Hunt
|Loading Screen
|Costs 3,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track.
|Friday I’m in Love
|Jam Track
|Costs 4,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track.
|Dynamic Dots
|Aura
|Costs 5,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track.
|Youngblood
|Jam Track
|Costs 6,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track.
|Blohsh
|Emote
|Costs 7,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track.
|Billie’s Crown
|Back Bling
|Costs 8,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track.
|Oxytocin
|Jam Track
|Costs 9,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track.
|Sleeper Keys
|Keytar
|Costs 10,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track.
|Green Roots Billie
|Style
|Costs 11,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track.
How to get Festival Points in Fortnite Festival
To get Festival points, complete Main Stage: Daily, Main Stage: Weekly, Jam Stage, Main Stage: Ramp it Up! and Main Stage: Milestones quests in the Quests tab.
Daily and weekly quests usually involve simple tasks, like completing a song with two stars on Bass, playing a 50-note streak, or scoring points playing sustains. You can get five Festival Points for each daily quest and 200 Festival Points for each weekly quest.
Milestones have 20 stages each and are harder to reach, but reward more Festival Points in Fortnite. Examples include Earning Stars on any instrument or earning Band Stars with other players. Each milestone quest grants you 80 Festival Points.
Jam Quests asks you to play in Jam mode for five minutes with each instrument. If you spend five minutes on Drums, Vocals, Lead, and Bass, you earn 400 Festival Points.
Main Stage: Ramp it Up is the last set of challenges you can complete to get Festival Points. Here’s the full list:
- Get five Stars on any difficulty using Bass
- Get five Stars on any difficulty using Vocals
- Get five Stars on any difficulty using Lead
- Get five Stars on any difficulty using Drums
- Get five Stars on Hard or higher difficulty using Bass
- Get five Stars on Hard or higher difficulty using Vocals
- Get five Stars on Hard or higher difficulty using Lead
- Get five Stars on Hard or higher difficulty using Drums
- Score Gold Star in any Song on Bass
- Score Gold Star in any Song on Vocals
- Score Gold Star in any Song on Lead
- Score Gold Star in any Song on Drums
Main Stage: Wristband quests are also available on this tab and they unlock as you complete daily, weekly, and milestone quests. That said, completing Wristband quests won’t net you any Festival Points.