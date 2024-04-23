How to complete the Billie Eilish Festival Pass in Fortnite Festival season 3

Fortnite Festival enters its third season with one of its biggest headliners yet: Billie Eilish.

Recommended Videos

While a few emotes can be snagged from the Fortnite Item Shop, the only route to get the Billie Eilish skin and associated cosmetics is via the season three Fortnite Festival Pass. If you’re not hip to this Fortnite mode, grasping the workings of the free versus premium track and the method for racking up Fortnite Festival Points to snag each item can be a bit puzzling. In this guide, we’ll go over everything you need to know about Fortnite Festival season three.

All Rewards in Fortnite Festival season 3

Not so Billie Eilish-themed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The following rewards are up for grabs in Fortnite Festival season three before June 13. The items in the bottom row are part of the Premium Reward Track, which costs 1,800 V-Bucks and instantly grants you the base Billie Eilish skin.

Reward appearance Reward name Reward type Cost Billie The Showstopper Loading Screen Costs 1,000 Festival Points Change Jam Track Costs 2,000 Festival Points Heart Groove Aura Costs 3,000 Festival Points Spinback Emote Costs 4,000 Festival Points Molten Mic Emote Costs 5,000 Festival Points Silly Bros Jam Track Costs 6,000 Festival Points Snow Beat Aura Costs 7,000 Festival Points Sweet Victory Jam Track Costs 8,000 Festival Points Hot Bassline Emote Costs 9,000 Festival Points Runaway Jam Track Costs 10,000 Festival Points Lavatronik Bass Costs 11,000 Festival Points Burial Mic Microphone Costs 1,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track. Maps Jam Track Costs 2,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track. Neon Hunt Loading Screen Costs 3,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track. Friday I’m in Love Jam Track Costs 4,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track. Dynamic Dots Aura Costs 5,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track. Youngblood Jam Track Costs 6,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track. Blohsh Emote Costs 7,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track. Billie’s Crown Back Bling Costs 8,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track. Oxytocin Jam Track Costs 9,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track. Sleeper Keys Keytar Costs 10,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track. Green Roots Billie Style Costs 11,000 Festival Points. Part of the Premium Reward Track.

How to get Festival Points in Fortnite Festival

Every quest that awards you Fortnite Festival Points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Festival points, complete Main Stage: Daily, Main Stage: Weekly, Jam Stage, Main Stage: Ramp it Up! and Main Stage: Milestones quests in the Quests tab.

Daily and weekly quests usually involve simple tasks, like completing a song with two stars on Bass, playing a 50-note streak, or scoring points playing sustains. You can get five Festival Points for each daily quest and 200 Festival Points for each weekly quest.

Milestones have 20 stages each and are harder to reach, but reward more Festival Points in Fortnite. Examples include Earning Stars on any instrument or earning Band Stars with other players. Each milestone quest grants you 80 Festival Points.

Jam Quests asks you to play in Jam mode for five minutes with each instrument. If you spend five minutes on Drums, Vocals, Lead, and Bass, you earn 400 Festival Points.

Main Stage: Ramp it Up is the last set of challenges you can complete to get Festival Points. Here’s the full list:

Get five Stars on any difficulty using Bass

Get five Stars on any difficulty using Vocals

Get five Stars on any difficulty using Lead

Get five Stars on any difficulty using Drums

Get five Stars on Hard or higher difficulty using Bass

Get five Stars on Hard or higher difficulty using Vocals

Get five Stars on Hard or higher difficulty using Lead

Get five Stars on Hard or higher difficulty using Drums

Score Gold Star in any Song on Bass

Score Gold Star in any Song on Vocals

Score Gold Star in any Song on Lead

Score Gold Star in any Song on Drums

Main Stage: Wristband quests are also available on this tab and they unlock as you complete daily, weekly, and milestone quests. That said, completing Wristband quests won’t net you any Festival Points.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more