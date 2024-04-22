A green banner with a psicodelic pattern and the Fortnite Festival logo.
Image via Epic Games.
Category:
Fortnite

Fortnite Festival Season 3 release date

We already know the next featured artist.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 11:27 am

The new Fortnite Festival Season is on its way, and a new artist will take the spotlight as the featured artist in Fortnite‘s rhythmic game: Billie Eilish. And we’ve got the release date you need for season three.

The last season featured Lady Gaga, the Mother Monsters herself, in the Festival Pass. It included not only her greatest hits such as “Rain on Me,” “Just Dance,” and “Applause,” but also a Gaga Outfit, emote, and themed instruments for those who completed the Festival Pass. Billie Eilish fans can expect more of the same for her when season three launches.

When does Fortnite Festival Season 3 release?

screenshot of the festival pass for Fortnite Festival season 2, featuring Lady Gaga
Slay, Gaga, slay. Screenshot via Epic Games

The Fortnite Festival season three is set to release on April 23 after 8am CT. We don’t have any official information about what’s to come with the new season, but season two ran from February 22 to April 22, so we can expect season three to have the same three-month duration.

Many speculated the featured artist would be Billie Eilish because of the color in the in-game announcement of the new season. Billie Eilish is known for her neon green roots, a color very similar to the banner. That theory was confirmed when the artist herself posted she’d be taking the Fortnite Festival stage herself on X.

The post’s timing is incredibly similar to what Lady Gaga did with the “What’s fortnight” joke on Twitter the night before season two launched, and the usual blog post on Fortnite‘s website should be released when the season launches for all the details you might need.

