Does Taylor Swift’s Fortnight song have anything to do with Fortnite?

Taylor Swift’s notorious for planting easter eggs in her tunes, so let’s not write off a Fortnite collaboration just yet.

Swifties rejoiced as The Tortured Poets Department hit the shelves, but gamers raised an eyebrow at one track, wondering if it was a sly nod to Fortnite. In an album packed with love, heartbreak, and all the drama, the idea of a straightforward video game reference seems out of left field. Then again, this is Taylor Swift we’re talking about—queen of irreverence with hits like “Me!” and “Shake It Off.” Plus, with artists popping up in Fortnite as skins left and right, who’s to say she hasn’t joined the party?

Is Fortnight by Taylor Swift about Fortnite, the game?

Image via Epic Games

Fortnight by Taylor Swift is not a tribute to the wildly popular game Fortnite. Instead, it’s still a captivating tune that delves into the depths of love and heartache.

Swift’s lyrics paint a vivid picture of a fleeting romance encapsulated within the span of a fortnight—or two weeks. The song captures the bittersweet essence of a short-lived love affair. The music video further amplifies the song’s message, portraying a story of lost love with cinematic flair. It also features Post Malone, who is more of an Apex Legends guy.

While some fans might have hoped for a crossover between Swift’s music and the gaming world of Fortnite, there’s no confirmed collaboration between the two, not even for the game’s Fortnite Festival mode, in which artists like The Weekend and Lady Gaga have already made an appearance.

You won’t find Taylor Swift battling it out on the virtual battlegrounds of Fortnite anytime soon, but with rumors of more artists like Billie Eilish and Metallica coming to the game, nobody knows what the future holds. I can already picture a dozen era-themed styles for the Taylor Swift skins.

