Can you get the OG Throwback Pickaxe in Fortnite?

Those who have played Fortnite since the game was released will probably remember how the basic Pickaxe from Chapter One had a much simpler design compared to the ones in later chapters. But it would make sense for the throwback Pickaxe to come back in the OG season, right?

Epic Games went back in time with Fortnite OG—Chapter Four, season five—and brought back several seasons through an old map, previous weapons, vehicles, and features such as the Damage Trap, the Grappler, and the Boogie Bomb.

But sometimes the simplest goodies are the most sought after. So can you get the original Pickaxe?

Can you still get the OG Throwback Pickaxe in Fortnite?

Even can be pickaxes are OGs. Image via Epic Games

No, you can’t currently get the OG Throwback Pickaxe in Fortnite, unfortunately. The OG Throwback Pickaxe was distributed for free back in 2020 to celebrate Fortnite moving to next-gen consoles Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Players could equip the pickaxe used by the vanguard players who participated in the first chapter.

It was just the default pickaxe when Fortnite was released in 2017 before it became the OG Throwback Pickaxe in 2020 in Chapter Two, season four. You could simply buy it in the shop from Nov. 2 to Jan. 15. Since then, the item hasn’t returned to the shop.

Season five is coming to an end and there’s no sign of the OG Throwback Pickaxe. This was the perfect time to bring back the skin, but Epic Games probably had other priorities. You can’t find it in the OG shop or the OG Pass.