Can you get the Eminem Rap Boy Skin in Fortnite?

If you’ve been hoping to snag the Eminem Rap Boy skin in Fortnite, you’re in for quite a rollercoaster ride.

Recommended Videos

The self-proclaimed rap god, Eminem, has been a skin Fortnite for almost a year now. Whether you attended the epic Eminem concert in 2023 or decided to purchase Eminem Rap Boy at a later time, you could get your hands on one of the most-wanted Fortnite skins. That said, there’s recently been an accident that’s affected this particular Eminem Skin. Here’s everything you need to know about The Eminem Rap Boy in Fortnite and the recent drama surrounding it.

Is the Eminem Rap Boy skin still in Fortnite?

Where has he gone? Image via Epic Games

You can get the Eminem Rap Boy skin any time it’s available in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The Eminem Rap Boy skin made its grand entrance into Fortnite on November 28, 2023, during Chapter Four season five with Patch 27.11. Just a couple of days later, on November 30, 2023, it hit the Item Shop, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Back then, you could grab it for 1500 V-Bucks, or go all out with the Slim Shady Bundle for 2700 V-Bucks, which included additional Eminem-themed goodies.

Since its release, the Rap Boy skin has made periodic returns to the Item Shop, with the last sighting being on May 31, 2024.

On June 22, 2024, Epic Games deleted the Rap Boy skin in a new Fortnite update. This isn’t just a minor glitch—The skin ID, ownership details, and all related assets, except for the shop images, vanished. No mesh, no textures, no VFX. It’s like the skin never existed in the first place.

As of now, Epic Games hasn’t issued an official statement about this mishap. Players who owned the skin currently can’t find it in their lockers, and the community is understandably frustrated. Given the skin’s popularity, it’s likely Epic will address the issue soon, potentially restoring the Rap Boy skin in a future patch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy