When is the Fortnite Eminem concert?

Epic Games’ icon collaborations are some of the most highly anticipated events in the game, and an Eminem concert is next on the line for Fortnite fans.

On Nov. 21, a leaked Fortnite Eminem skin saw the legendary rapper join the game, and more details surfaced since. With data miners diving deep into Fortnite’s files, players wondered when the Eminem skin would come to Fortnite and whether there would be an Eminem x Fortnite concert in the game.

Following the initial news, Eminem also confirmed his Fortnite debut on Twitter.

🛰 calling all grandmas 12.2 pic.twitter.com/5WhalpnOEW — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) November 21, 2023

Will there be an Eminem concert in Fortnite?

While Epic hasn’t used the word concert, both the key art for Eminem and the developer’s wording in a blog post suggest that there will probably be an Eminem concert in Fortnite.

The headline in question reads “Watch Eminem… as Eminem,” meaning Fortnite players should get to interact with the legendary rapper during the Big Bang event.

When is the Eminem concert in Fortnite?

The Eminem Fortnite concert is expected to start at 1pm CT on Dec. 2, 2023. On the same date, Fortnite’s Big Bang event will also take place, and Eminem himself teased the date on Twitter.

How many Eminem skins are there in Fortnite?

Eminem packed three styles for his Fortnite appearance. Image via Epic Games

Eminem has one skin in Fortnite that comes in three different styles. One of these styles is “Marshall Magma,” and players must attend the Big Bang event to unlock it. The alternative style will unlock automatically even if you buy the skin after the event.

It’s been two years since the last virtual concert in Fortnite. Though many collaborations followed Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour, concert events have been neglected since then. An Eminem concert would be the best way to bring back this tradition both for the fans and for artists who might be considering Fortnite partnerships.