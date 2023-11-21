This is going to be one for Fortnite's history books.

Prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX revealed on Nov. 21 that a collaboration between Eminem and Fortnite is coming, with the rapper getting a skin added to the game.

As you can expect, Fortnite and Eminem’s fans were pretty hyped to find out they’ll be able to play as the real Slim Shady soon and they’re already wondering when Fortnite is going to add the Eminem skin.

Check below when Epic Games could introduce the Eminem skin to Fortnite and how it looks, according to HYPEX.

How does Eminem’s skin look like in Fortnite?

Eminem will have two different looks in Fortnite, according to the content leaked by HYPEX on Nov. 21. One of the versions shows Eminem wearing a tracksuit, a hoodie, and a white T-shirt.

The other version of Eminem’s skin looks akin to the costume Eminem used on the cover of his 2020 album Music To Be Murdered By. Eminem is wearing a black suit, a black hat, and a white shirt with a black tie.

When is the Eminem skin coming to Fortnite?

Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, hasn’t confirmed anything thus far, and nor has Eminem teased this potential collab.

Based on Epic’s pattern with past releases, though, it’s possible that the Eminem skin will arrive in Fortnite at the end of November. There’s also a chance the developer will add it alongside the new season that is coming after Fortnite‘s OG season ends on Dec. 2. This would encourage lots of fans to keep playing the game following the hype of the throwback season.

While it remains unclear whether Fortnite will add some other cosmetics along with Eminem’s skin, what fans are really hoping for is for Slim Shady to join the live servers and perform one of the huge concerts Fortnite was known for years ago.