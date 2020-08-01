Are Aquaman and Black Manta Bosses in Fortnite? | Dot Esports

With the introduction of the Coral Castle POI in Fortnite, there are a lot of questions surrounding what roles DC characters Aquaman and Black Manta might play in-game during Chapter two, season three.

When the season was released in the middle of July, a Black Manta skin became available in the item shop and an Aquaman outfit was made acquirable through weekly challenges.

Now that there have been a few weeks worth of cosmetic farming out of the way, a new POI has popped up on the map, and the first question we’re all wanting to know the answer to is “do I get to fight Aquaman or Black Manta?”

As of right now, it appears as though there is no Aquaman or Black Manta boss in the new Coral Castle, but the new zone in the northwest part of the map is still extremely new, having just spawned on the map in the past 24 hours.

As more information on any boss related activities come to light throughout the course of Coral Castle’s existence, Dot Esports will update this piece to give you all of the ins and outs on who they are and where to find them.

Until then, maybe try to do some Aquaman role play of your own in Coral Castle by unlocking the skin through completing the main missions for season three. Perhaps you could even get your hands on an Arthur Curry variant of the skin as well.