Black Manta from Aquaman has arrived in Fortnite | Dot Esports

With the previous addition of DC Comics’ Aquaman to the Fortnite skin collection, it was only a matter of time before Black Manta arrived to hunt down the Atlantean.

The underwater hero’s archnemesis is a new skin available now in the game’s Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks, which is around $14.99. Like his heroic counterpart, this version of Black Manta seems to be at least partially inspired by 2018’s Aquaman film with his classic deep-sea armor and glowing red lenses.

If you purchase the Black Manta item set, you will get the Black Manta skin and Manta Pack accessory, which brings the entire collection of armor together. You can also purchase a unique harvesting tool for the character, which gives him his Manta Blades, or two short swords that are capable of cutting into the hardened skin of an Atlantean.

Unfortunately, there is no way to unlock the third Aquaman-themed skin for free and it is only available through the shop. The base Black Manta set, which includes the main skin and the Manta Pack will run you 1,500 V-Bucks, while the Manta Blades are an additional 800 V-Bucks.

You can unlock both the regular Aquaman skin and Arthur Curry variant simply by playing the game and completing specific challenges involving the Atlantean.

There are no details about how long the Black Manta skin will be staying in the shop, but most Fortnite crossovers don’t last more than a week or two, so you better act fast if you want to pick this skin up.