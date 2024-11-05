All weekly challenges and how to complete them in Fortnite Remix

Fortnite Remix is in full swing, and there’s plenty more to get excited about. Epic is adding weekly challenges throughout the season to help you complete the Battle Pass—we’ve got them all listed here.

After raising the curtain with a Times Square performance from Snoop Dogg and Ice Spice, Fortnite Remix is rolling back the years to Chapter Two, but there are plenty of changes—with Eminem making a triumphant return.

While exploring everything Fortnite Remix has to offer, it’s worth ticking off the challenges as you go. To make it easier for you to track, we’ve listed them all here with some tips.

All Fortnite Remix weekly challenges

Get to the Choppa. Image via Epic Games

When they drop, we’ll update this page with all the weekly challenges in Fortnite Remix. Usually, weekly challenges are released every Tuesday at 7am PT/9am CT/10am ET/2pm GMT/12am AEST. However, the format appears to have changed for Fortnite Remix.

According to the Weekly Quests tab within Fortnite, weekly challenges will update at 4am PT/6am CT/7am ET/12pm GMT/10pm AEST. We’ll update this article if anything changes.

Week 0 Quests

Quest How to complete Gain Shields or Health at The Doggpound. Restore Shields or Health while at The Doggpound POI, where Snoop Dogg is found. Hit opponents with a Drum Gun (50 times) Each bullet hit on an opponent with a Drum Gun counts to the total. Drum Guns are found randomly when looting. Discover 15 Named Locations Fully explore the Fortnite Remix map so no areas are greyed out. Travel distance while Sprinting (250) This will be completed passively while playing Fortnite, so don’t focus on it too much. Collect 10 weapons from Eliminated player After eliminating an enemy, pick up their weapons. You can also pick up weapons after someone is eliminated by another player.

When will the next Fortnite Remix quests release?

According to Epic Games’ countdown within Fortnite, Week 1 quests will be released on Monday, Nov. 10 at 4am PT/6am CT/7am ET/12pm GMT/10pm AEST.

This is a shift from the usual Fortnite update schedule, where weekly resets usually occur on a Tuesday. But Epic may have adjusted it due to Fortnite Remix kicking off on the weekend and ending on the weekend with the big event before Chapter Six.

