All Turk (#26) locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 | Dot Esports

The last season of Fortnite had the Marvel hype going on for it, and chapter two, season five is already looking to challenge its highs with the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. The new season also brought new game-changing features, which gave Fortnite a breath of fresh air.

There are certainly more things to do around the map in chapter two, season five, and the biggest reason behind that has been the Bounty quests. These quests are obtainable through NPCs throughout the map and award players with Gold Bars, a currency that players can use to buy Exotic weapons. These weapons are as powerful as Mythic ones, which are less popular due to their availability in chapter two, season five.

Some of these NPCs in question spawn at the same location in every match, while others decide to show up at a different spot every time you get into a game of Fortnite. Though this turns finding them into an excellent scavenger hunt, it can also be a daunting task for any player looking to track them down fast to finish their collection.

There are 40 NPCs in Fortnite, and Turk, a fellow that looks to be a fisherman, can spawn in three different locations near water.

Here are all the locations that you can find Turk in Fortnite.

Where to find Turk in Fortnite chapter two, season five?

Steamy Stacks



Starting from the top of the map, Turk can be found near the river that is south of Steamy Stacks. The fisherman’s spot will be next to two trees, and he’ll have a fireplace setup incase it ends up being a long fishing trip.

Lake Canoe



Lake Canoe is your textbook fishing spot that elders go to during lake holidays. It’s located toward the northwest of Retail Row and southwest of Dirty Docks.

Note that this spot is slightly out in the open, turning you into a sitting duck for anyone camping nearby. We recommend looting up slightly and having one of your fingers at your building hotkeys to take cover if needed.

Lazy Lake



Lazy Lake is the last spot that Turk likes to hang out, and he’ll be close to the small white house if he chooses to spawn in Lazy Lake. Though Epic didn’t disclose any odds of NPC’s spawns, Turk seems to spawn more frequently at Lazy Lake.