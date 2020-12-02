What can you do with Bars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 | Dot Esports

Fortnite chapter 2, season 5 is finally here. The previous, Marvel-themed, season came to an end after an epic fight versus the world-devourer Galactus. The team of Marvel heroes featured in the season teamed with millions of Fortnite players and they were able to send Galactus where he came from with Iron Man’s plan.

It looked like the issues surrounding the Fortnite world came to an end as Galactus questioned how he could be defeated, but it turned out that he was able to cause enough damage to the End Point to start the loop. Agent Jones came back with a cast of elite hunters around the universe, and invited players to a hunt to make sure that no one escapes the loop.

Alongside new quests and map changes, a new Bounty system was also introduced to the game, awarding players with gold bars. Bounty quests are obtainable through the NPCs scattered around the Fortnite world and the quests feature tasks like hunting down certain players, getting a certain number of eliminations, or making your way to a specific location on the map.

You’ll get half the bars if someone takes down your target for you during an elimination quest and you’ll be able to spend your gold bars through the same NPCs that you receive the quests from.

In addition to Bounty challenges, players can also find gold bars hidden inside chests around the island and by taking down players that gold bars in their inventories.

As of now you can use your bars to claim new exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, certain services and more. Weapons purchasable through the NPCs with gold bars look to be slightly more powerful than regular weapons lootable throughout the map and purchasing intel with bars also makes it easier to locate enemies.

Claiming and completing Bounty missions are also quite straightforward since you only need to find a Bounty-giving NPC to start a quest. Note that you can only carry one of these challenges with you and you’ll need to find another NPC to buy items with your gold bars.

NPCs start talking via chat balloons as you approach and you’ll be able to interact with them just like how it’s in an MMORPG game. Redeeming gold bars is also similar since NPCs will recognize that you’re coming back with gold bars in your inventory and will guide you through the purchasing process.