New map and all named locations in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 | Dot Esports

With the launch of Fortnite, Chapter Two Season Five comes an entirely new map for players to explore in the game.

The new map includes some old favorite locations returning to the game as well as multiple new areas for players to uncover.

Even though Fortnite is currently down for maintenance, leaker HypeX shared what appears to be our first look at the brand-new map on the launch of Season Five.

With the transition into season five and the damage dealt by the end of season event, the map no longer includes any of the Marvel-themed areas that could be located during season four.

In this map, we can see that while it is not the complete reset much of the community hoped for, lots of familiar locations are making their return. New locations include Colossal Coliseum, Hunter’s Haven, and Stealthy Stronghold.

These new locations are styled to suit the Hunter theme present throughout the upcoming season, as shown in the Zero Point reveal trailer and battle pass trailer.

Throughout the map there are 16 different POIs, here is a full list of what to expect on the launch of Season Five.

Stealthy Stronghold

Colossal Coliseum

Salty Towers

Hunter’s Haven

Coral Castle

Sweaty Sands

Holly Hedges

Weeping Woods

Slurpy Swamp

Misty Meadows

Lazy Lake

Catty Corner

Retail Row

Dirty Docks

Steamy Stacks

Craggy Cliffs

Much like the other seasons of Fortnite, we can expect the map to change as the season progresses, with new points of interest being added to the map.