All new weapons coming to Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 | Dot Esports

Epic Games is saying goodbye to superheroes and hello to bounty hunters in Fortnite Chapter Two, Season Five.

The latest season is bringing together Agent Jones and some of the greatest hunters from across the realities, like the Mandalorian, Menance, Mancake, and Mave, to save the day and shape the future of the Fortnite island.

The season includes new locations from an ancient arena to the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed zero point in the center of the map.

And just like last season, new weapons have been added to the mix. Each weapon brings something new to the table, taking on characteristics from the island’s new bounty hunters.

Here’s the full list of weapons.

Boom’s sniper rifle

Image via FortTory

Dragon’s breath shotgun

Image via FortTory

The Dub

Image via FortTory

Shadow tracker

Image via FortTory

Amaban sniper rifle

Image via FortTory

Mandalorian’s jetpack

Image via FortTory

This article will be updated when further information about the new Fortnite weapons have been revealed.