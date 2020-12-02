All 40 Character Locations in Collections in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 | Dot Esports

If you login to Fortnite: Battle Royale anytime during Chapter 2 Season 5, you might come across a curious Collections screen.
In it, you will find the character tab which is pretty barren at the start. That’s because you need to go and search for 40 Unique characters scattered across the map. They can be easily located by looking at your minimap and seeing a little message bubble that appears when you are close to one.
Finding all 40 will steadily increase your collection and it’s good to find them all anyway considering they all offer bounties, weapons, or special treats and lore for finding and talking to them all.
To help you in that quest, we have made a list of all 40 Characters down below, as well as where to find them.
All Characters Locations in Collections Tab
1 – Lexa
Location: Hunter’s Haven
2
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
3
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
4 – Mancake
Located at Butter Barn
5
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
6
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
7 – The Mandolorian
Location: The Razer Crest
8 – The Reaper
Location: Boost Pad, North-West of Holly Hedges
9
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
10
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
11
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
12 – Bullseye
Location: Steam Stacks
13
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
14
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
15
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
16
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
17 – Remedy
Location 1 – Hilltop House
Location 2 – ???
18 – Big Chuggus
Location 1 – Slurpy Swamp
Location 2 – ???
Location 3 – ???
19
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
20 – Cole
Location 1: North of Retail Row
Location 2 – ???
21 – Ragnarok
Location: Viking Vessel West of Holly Hedges
22
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
23
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
24
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
25
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
26
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
27
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
28
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
29
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
30 – Grimbles
Location: Fort Crumpet
31
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
32 – Farmer Steel
Location: Steel Farm East of Colossal Coliseum
33
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
34
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
35 – Beef Boss
Location 1: Durrr Burger Food Truck
Location 2: ???
36
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
37 – Bunker Jonesy
Location 1: Camp Cod
Location 2: ???
38
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
39 – Ruckus
Location: Hydro 16
40
Unknown, Will Update When we Find it
This article is being updated.