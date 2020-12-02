All 40 Character Locations in Collections in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 | Dot Esports

Collect and find 'em all.

If you login to Fortnite: Battle Royale anytime during Chapter 2 Season 5, you might come across a curious Collections screen.

In it, you will find the character tab which is pretty barren at the start. That’s because you need to go and search for 40 Unique characters scattered across the map. They can be easily located by looking at your minimap and seeing a little message bubble that appears when you are close to one.

Finding all 40 will steadily increase your collection and it’s good to find them all anyway considering they all offer bounties, weapons, or special treats and lore for finding and talking to them all.

To help you in that quest, we have made a list of all 40 Characters down below, as well as where to find them.

All Characters Locations in Collections Tab

1 – Lexa

Location: Hunter’s Haven

2

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

3

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

4 – Mancake

Located at Butter Barn

5

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

6

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

7 – The Mandolorian

Location: The Razer Crest

8 – The Reaper

Location: Boost Pad, North-West of Holly Hedges

9

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

10

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

11

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

12 – Bullseye

Location: Steam Stacks

13

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

14

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

15

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

16

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

17 – Remedy

Location 1 – Hilltop House

Location 2 – ???

18 – Big Chuggus

Location 1 – Slurpy Swamp

Location 2 – ???

Location 3 – ???

19

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

20 – Cole

Location 1: North of Retail Row

Location 2 – ???

21 – Ragnarok

Location: Viking Vessel West of Holly Hedges

22

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

23

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

24

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

25

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

26

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

27

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

28

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

29

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

30 – Grimbles

Location: Fort Crumpet

31

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

32 – Farmer Steel

Location: Steel Farm East of Colossal Coliseum

33

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

34

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

35 – Beef Boss

Location 1: Durrr Burger Food Truck

Location 2: ???

36

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

37 – Bunker Jonesy

Location 1: Camp Cod

Location 2: ???

38

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

39 – Ruckus

Location: Hydro 16

40

Unknown, Will Update When we Find it

This article is being updated.