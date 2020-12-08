Where to get all Exotic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 | Dot Esports

Fortnite chapter two, season five, went live last week after one of the best events in the game’s history. The new Hunter themed season features the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, with many game changes to make Fortnite feel fresh again.

Mythic weapons have been a topic of controversy among the competitive Fortnite players due to their limited availability throughout the map. There was only a single copy of a Mythic weapon during a Fortnite match, which felt a bit unfair to players who couldn’t get their hands on these weapons. The new season didn’t get rid of all the Mythic weapons, but only a handful of them are up for grabs now. They were replaced by exotic weapons, though, That players can buy from any NPC in exchange for gold bars.

Gold bars can be found in lootable chests, obtained by completing Bounty quests, or picked up by players you knock out. The NPC’s in question also gives out the Bounty quests, and each NPC sells different exotic weapons.

You can pick up quests from NPCs by talking to them, which you can do so by using your interaction key near them.

Here’s which NPCs you need to talk to for collecting the exotic weapon of your choice.

Where can you find all Exotic Weapons in Fortnite chapter two, season five?

Boom’s Sniper Rifle

Screengrab via Epic Game – Remix by Pure Game Guides Screengrab via Epic Game – Remix by Pure Game Guides

Boom’s Sniper Rifle retails for 1225 gold bars, and you can purchase it from Splode. He’s located at the Unremarkable Shack on an island toward the northeast of Stealthy Stronghold.

Shadow Tracker Pistol

Screengrab via Epic Game – Remix by Pure Game Guides Screengrab via Epic Game – Remix by Pure Game Guides

You’ll need 1225 gold bars to purchase Shadow Tracker Pistol. Make your way to Dirty Docks to find Reese, the authorized supplier of this weapon. Reese hangs out at the right-most warehouse at Dirty Docks, which is close to the sea.

Storm Scout Sniper Rifle

Screengrab via Epic Game – Remix by Pure Game Guides Screengrab via Epic Game – Remix by Pure Game Guides

There’s an exotic sniper rifle for all uses, and the Storm Scout one can also be bought for 1225 gold bars. You’ll need to talk to Lexa to purchase this sniper rifle, and she lives in a rather heavily guarded house.

Lexa’s house is in Hunter’s Haven, a new landmark that’s near Lazy Lake. It’s toward the south end of the middle of the map, which is now a desert. Considering the house will be surrounded by Henchmen-like soldiers, there’s a chance that you may get shot down before talking to Lexa.

We recommend looting up slightly so you can take them out before going in or using the back entrance, which seems to be less secure.

Dub Shotgun

Screengrab via Epic Game – Remix by Pure Game Guides Screengrab via Epic Game – Remix by Pure Game Guides Screengrab via Epic Game – Remix by Pure Game Guides Screengrab via Epic Game – Remix by Pure Game Guides

.Shotguns are an irreplaceable part of one-on-one combat in Fortnite. They reward accuracy and can let you pull off incredible plays. The odds of that happening increase drastically with Dub Shotgun, and you can get it for 1225 gold bars from Dummy.

Dummy can be found at Compact Cars or north of Pleasant Park. He doesn’t change his whereabouts throughout a match, however, so he’ll be staying in one of these locations.

Night Hawk Revolver

Screengrab via Epic Game – Remix by Pure Game Guides Screengrab via Epic Game – Remix by Pure Game Guides

Though chapter two, season five’s star has been the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda so far, there’s another character that was able to rally the fans. Mancake, a character made out of pancakes, has been a second highlight of the recent season, and his signature weapon, Night Hawk Revolver, can be bought for 1225 gold bars.

Mancake spends his time at the Butter Barn located toward the middle of the desert.