All 41 character locations in Collections in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5 | Dot Esports

If you log in to Fortnite: Battle Royale anytime during Chapter Two, season five, you might come across a curious Collections screen.

In it, you’ll find the Character tab, which is pretty barren at the start. That’s because you need to search for over 40 unique characters scattered across the map. They can be easily located by looking at your mini-map and seeing a little message bubble that appears when you’re close to one.

Finding all 41 will steadily increase your collection. It’s good to find them all anyway, considering they offer bounties, weapons, or special treats and lore for locating and talking to them.

Some of the characters also spawn in different locations across the map randomly. For these, we’ve put all of their locations down below in case one of them is near you in your next match.

To help you on that quest, we’ve made a list of all 41 characters and where you can find them.

All character locations in the Collections tab

1) Lexa

Location: Hunter’s Haven

2) Reese

Location: Dirty Docks

3) Menace

Location: Colossal Coliseum

4) Mancake

Location: Butter Barn

5) Mave

Location: Shipwreck Cove. Which is South-East of the Map. Located in one of the two Houses nearby.

6) Kondor

Location: Misty Meadows

7) The Mandolorian

Location: The Razer Crest

8) The Reaper

Location: Boost Pad, north-west of Holly Hedges

9) Brutus

Location: Dirty Docks

10) Deadfire

Location: The Sheriff’s Office near the Centre of the Map

11) Triggerfish

Location: Crashed Cargo West of Sweaty Sands

12) Bullseye

Location: Steam Stacks

13) Bandolier

Location: Flushed Building

14) Longshot

Location: Hill East of Misty Meadows

15) Splode

Location: Unremarkable Shack near the North Lighthouse

16) Blaze

Location one: Pristine Point

Location two: Unknown

17) Remedy

Location one: Hilltop House

Location two: Craggy Cliffs

18) Big Chuggus

Location one: Slurpy Swamp

Location two: Unknown

Location three: Unknown

19) Kyle

Location one: Weeping Woods Caravans

Locations two: Lumber Lodge

20) Cole

Location one: North of Retail Row

Location two: Shipwreck Cove

21) Ragnarok

Location: Viking Vessel, west of Holly Hedges

22) Bushranger

Location one: Salty Towers

Location two: Unknown

Location three: Unknown

23) Dummy

Location: North of Pleasant Park

24) Sparkplug

Location one: Lazy Lake

Location two: Gas Station between Slurpy and Weeping

Location three: Unknown

25) Burnout

Location one: Steamy Stacks

Location two: Unknown

Location three: Unknown

26) Turk

Location: On the Islands Between Misty Meadows and Loot Lake

27) Outcast

Location one: Sweaty Sands

Location two: Flopper Pond

28) Rapscallion

Location one: Lazy Lake

Location two: Unknown

29) Sleuth

Location one: Sweaty Sands

Location two: Unknown

30) Grimbles

Location: Fort Crumpet

31) Sunflower

Location: The Orchard

32) Farmer Steel

Location: Steel Farm, east of Colossal Coliseum

33) Doggo

Location one: Pleasant Park

Location two: Retail Row

34) Kit

Location: Catty Corner

35) Beef Boss

Location one: Durrr Burger Food Truck

Location two: The Durrr Burger

36) Tomato Head

Location: The Pizza Pit south of the Orchard

37) Bunker Jonesy

Location one: Camp Cod

Location two: Shipwreck Cove

38) Bigfoot

Location: On the edge of Weeping right beside Holly Hedges

39) Ruckus

Location: Hydro 16

40) Fishstick

Location one: Craggy Cliffs

Location two: Unknown

Snowmando was added to the game as a part of the Operation Snowdown event, becoming the first addition to the original 40 NPCs.

Location: South of Catty Corner, on the top of the snowy mountain.