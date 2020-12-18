All 41 character locations in Collections in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5 | Dot Esports

If you log in to Fortnite: Battle Royale anytime during Chapter Two, season five, you might come across a curious Collections screen.
In it, you’ll find the Character tab, which is pretty barren at the start. That’s because you need to search for over 40 unique characters scattered across the map. They can be easily located by looking at your mini-map and seeing a little message bubble that appears when you’re close to one.
Finding all 41 will steadily increase your collection. It’s good to find them all anyway, considering they offer bounties, weapons, or special treats and lore for locating and talking to them.
Some of the characters also spawn in different locations across the map randomly. For these, we’ve put all of their locations down below in case one of them is near you in your next match.
To help you on that quest, we’ve made a list of all 41 characters and where you can find them.
All character locations in the Collections tab
1) Lexa
Location: Hunter’s Haven
2) Reese
Location: Dirty Docks
3) Menace
Location: Colossal Coliseum
4) Mancake
Location: Butter Barn
5) Mave
Location: Shipwreck Cove. Which is South-East of the Map. Located in one of the two Houses nearby.
6) Kondor
Location: Misty Meadows
7) The Mandolorian
Location: The Razer Crest
8) The Reaper
Location: Boost Pad, north-west of Holly Hedges
9) Brutus
Location: Dirty Docks
10) Deadfire
Location: The Sheriff’s Office near the Centre of the Map
11) Triggerfish
Location: Crashed Cargo West of Sweaty Sands
12) Bullseye
Location: Steam Stacks
13) Bandolier
Location: Flushed Building
14) Longshot
Location: Hill East of Misty Meadows
15) Splode
Location: Unremarkable Shack near the North Lighthouse
16) Blaze
Location one: Pristine Point
Location two: Unknown
17) Remedy
Location one: Hilltop House
Location two: Craggy Cliffs
18) Big Chuggus
Location one: Slurpy Swamp
Location two: Unknown
Location three: Unknown
19) Kyle
Location one: Weeping Woods Caravans
Locations two: Lumber Lodge
20) Cole
Location one: North of Retail Row
Location two: Shipwreck Cove
21) Ragnarok
Location: Viking Vessel, west of Holly Hedges
22) Bushranger
Location one: Salty Towers
Location two: Unknown
Location three: Unknown
23) Dummy
Location: North of Pleasant Park
24) Sparkplug
Location one: Lazy Lake
Location two: Gas Station between Slurpy and Weeping
Location three: Unknown
25) Burnout
Location one: Steamy Stacks
Location two: Unknown
Location three: Unknown
26) Turk
Location: On the Islands Between Misty Meadows and Loot Lake
27) Outcast
Location one: Sweaty Sands
Location two: Flopper Pond
28) Rapscallion
Location one: Lazy Lake
Location two: Unknown
29) Sleuth
Location one: Sweaty Sands
Location two: Unknown
30) Grimbles
Location: Fort Crumpet
31) Sunflower
Location: The Orchard
32) Farmer Steel
Location: Steel Farm, east of Colossal Coliseum
33) Doggo
Location one: Pleasant Park
Location two: Retail Row
34) Kit
Location: Catty Corner
35) Beef Boss
Location one: Durrr Burger Food Truck
Location two: The Durrr Burger
36) Tomato Head
Location: The Pizza Pit south of the Orchard
37) Bunker Jonesy
Location one: Camp Cod
Location two: Shipwreck Cove
38) Bigfoot
Location: On the edge of Weeping right beside Holly Hedges
39) Ruckus
Location: Hydro 16
40) Fishstick
Location one: Craggy Cliffs
Location two: Unknown
41) Snowmando
Snowmando was added to the game as a part of the Operation Snowdown event, becoming the first addition to the original 40 NPCs.
Location: South of Catty Corner, on the top of the snowy mountain.