Fortnite's Galactus event turned off the game | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s season-ending event starring Galactus and other Marvel characters has turned off the game—at least until tomorrow.

In the awesome “Devourer of Worlds” event, Galactus finally arrived and began the festivities by backhand-slapping the Helicarrier and everyone on it. It was looking dire for the players, who were falling to the ground.

That’s when Iron Man showed up with a jetpack and began to brief you on how bad the situation really was—before teleporting everyone into an alternate reality with tons of Battle Bus clones full of bombs. Galactus then spawned a bunch of attack drones and the show turned into a game.

Players were put in control of the Battle Bus, given the ability to fly it and aim lasers at the incoming drones. With the help of Thor and Wolverine, the players eventually flew up Galactus’ arm and toward his mouth.

All of the Battle Buses then flew into his mouth and exploded, destroying Galactus from within. As he collapsed, he created a crack in reality that looks a lot like Fortnite’s old rifts. The screen went black and soon a countdown appeared for season five, which is due to begin tomorrow morning.

Before the countdown appeared, the screen cut to Jonesy in an office, waking up from the floor behind his desk. Whatever’s going on, players should get answers soon.

The game is now offline and the countdown continues. Fortnite Chapter Two, season five should begin around 3am CT tomorrow.