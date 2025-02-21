All Outlaws Story quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

The Fortnite story continues with drama and subterfuge as you join heists, blow up armored vehicles, and make dodgy deals with criminals. Every week, the Story quests will help you understand the latest plot unfolding in Fortnite’s complicated lore.
Make sure to check in every week to complete all Outlaws Story quests in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.
Table of contents
How to complete all Outlaws Story quests in Fortnite
Fortnite’s Story quests are a fun way to learn about what drama is happening to the island next, and how many more twists there are in the lore. This season is all about cracking safes and uncovering secrets. Take on Fletcher Kane, the wolfish crime boss, and come out richer than ever before. Every quest you complete gives you XP, so they are worth exploring if you need help levelling up this season’s Battle Pass.
Wanted: Skillet quests
Arriving Feb. 25, 2025. Skillet needs your help to complete some missions, so he has recruited you to his heist team. Find out what he needs and how you can help him complete this week’s Story quests.
- Get briefed by Skillet at his hideout
- Collect Gold Bars from Safes or Cash Registers
- Help open a Bank Vault with Thermite or hitting weak spots
- Sabotage payphones for Valentina’s heist
- Help Valentina rob Fletcher Kane’s personal safe
- Spend Gold Bars
Wanted: Joss quests
Arriving March. 5, 2025. Joss needs your help, so complete these quests for XP and rewards.
- Damage opponents at Crime City or Lonewolf Lair
- Talk to Joss about the magic on the island
- Help Big Dill with the party
- Eliminate opponents with the Collateral Damage Assault Rifle
- Collect mineral samples using the Plasma Burst on stone structures
- Analyze the mineral samples at Joss’s chemistry table
Wanted: Midas quests
Arriving March 11., 2025. Check back later to find out what quests Midas needs you to do.
Wanted: Keisha Cross quests
TBD. Check back later to find out what quests Keisha needs you to do.
Wanted: Baron quests
TBD. Check back later to find out what quests the Baron needs you to do.
Every week or so, another set of Story quests will become available, but you won’t be able to complete them until you have finished the previous set. As soon as new story quests drop, we will keep you updated. Until then, why not check out more ways to rake in XP this season through Creative maps and weekly quests?
Published: Feb 21, 2025 06:58 am