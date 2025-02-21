All Outlaws Story quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

The Fortnite story continues with drama and subterfuge as you join heists, blow up armored vehicles, and make dodgy deals with criminals. Every week, the Story quests will help you understand the latest plot unfolding in Fortnite’s complicated lore.

Make sure to check in every week to complete all Outlaws Story quests in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.

How to complete all Outlaws Story quests in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Story quests are a fun way to learn about what drama is happening to the island next, and how many more twists there are in the lore. This season is all about cracking safes and uncovering secrets. Take on Fletcher Kane, the wolfish crime boss, and come out richer than ever before. Every quest you complete gives you XP, so they are worth exploring if you need help levelling up this season’s Battle Pass.

Complete quests as you explore. Image via Epic Games

Wanted: Skillet quests

Arriving Feb. 25, 2025. Skillet needs your help to complete some missions, so he has recruited you to his heist team. Find out what he needs and how you can help him complete this week’s Story quests.

Get briefed by Skillet at his hideout

Collect Gold Bars from Safes or Cash Registers

Help open a Bank Vault with Thermite or hitting weak spots

Sabotage payphones for Valentina’s heist

Help Valentina rob Fletcher Kane’s personal safe

Spend Gold Bars

Wanted: Joss quests

Arriving March. 5, 2025. Joss needs your help, so complete these quests for XP and rewards.

Damage opponents at Crime City or Lonewolf Lair

Talk to Joss about the magic on the island

Help Big Dill with the party

Eliminate opponents with the Collateral Damage Assault Rifle

Collect mineral samples using the Plasma Burst on stone structures

Analyze the mineral samples at Joss’s chemistry table

Wanted: Midas quests

Arriving March 11., 2025. Check back later to find out what quests Midas needs you to do.

Wanted: Keisha Cross quests

TBD. Check back later to find out what quests Keisha needs you to do.

Wanted: Baron quests

TBD. Check back later to find out what quests the Baron needs you to do.

Every week or so, another set of Story quests will become available, but you won’t be able to complete them until you have finished the previous set. As soon as new story quests drop, we will keep you updated. Until then, why not check out more ways to rake in XP this season through Creative maps and weekly quests?

