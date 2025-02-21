Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
fortnite chapter 6 season 2 feature wit midas and others
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

All Outlaws Story quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

Let the heist begin!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Feb 21, 2025 06:58 am

The Fortnite story continues with drama and subterfuge as you join heists, blow up armored vehicles, and make dodgy deals with criminals. Every week, the Story quests will help you understand the latest plot unfolding in Fortnite’s complicated lore.

Recommended Videos

Make sure to check in every week to complete all Outlaws Story quests in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.

Table of contents

How to complete all Outlaws Story quests in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Story quests are a fun way to learn about what drama is happening to the island next, and how many more twists there are in the lore. This season is all about cracking safes and uncovering secrets. Take on Fletcher Kane, the wolfish crime boss, and come out richer than ever before. Every quest you complete gives you XP, so they are worth exploring if you need help levelling up this season’s Battle Pass.

The Outlaw Oasis location in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.
Complete quests as you explore. Image via Epic Games

Wanted: Skillet quests

Arriving Feb. 25, 2025. Skillet needs your help to complete some missions, so he has recruited you to his heist team. Find out what he needs and how you can help him complete this week’s Story quests.

  • Get briefed by Skillet at his hideout
  • Collect Gold Bars from Safes or Cash Registers
  • Help open a Bank Vault with Thermite or hitting weak spots
  • Sabotage payphones for Valentina’s heist
  • Help Valentina rob Fletcher Kane’s personal safe
  • Spend Gold Bars

Wanted: Joss quests

Arriving March. 5, 2025. Joss needs your help, so complete these quests for XP and rewards.

  • Damage opponents at Crime City or Lonewolf Lair
  • Talk to Joss about the magic on the island
  • Help Big Dill with the party
  • Eliminate opponents with the Collateral Damage Assault Rifle
  • Collect mineral samples using the Plasma Burst on stone structures
  • Analyze the mineral samples at Joss’s chemistry table

Wanted: Midas quests

Arriving March 11., 2025. Check back later to find out what quests Midas needs you to do.

Wanted: Keisha Cross quests

TBD. Check back later to find out what quests Keisha needs you to do.

Wanted: Baron quests

TBD. Check back later to find out what quests the Baron needs you to do.

Every week or so, another set of Story quests will become available, but you won’t be able to complete them until you have finished the previous set. As soon as new story quests drop, we will keep you updated. Until then, why not check out more ways to rake in XP this season through Creative maps and weekly quests?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content