All Weekly Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

A new season has begun in Fortnite with the arrival of Chapter Six, season two, bringing a battle pass to the mix. You will need huge amounts of XP from Weekly Quests to earn all the rewards.

Fortnite’s new season, Lawless, brings the criminal underworld to the island alongside the remaining Japanese-inspired locations from season one. Expect plenty of chaos, from storming bank vaults to breaking into armored trains, alongside the standard battle to be the last one standing.

Completing Weekly Quests is a great way to get to know the Fortnite island, see the new available features, and unlock battle pass rewards, so we’ve gathered everything here and will update this article every time a new batch of quests drops.

All Fortnite Chapter 7, season 2 Weekly Quests

Don’t get in a pickle. Image via Epic Games

As is customary in Fortnite, new Weekly Quests are available on a weekly basis. We’ll keep this article updated every time new quests drop.

Week 0

Collect 800 Bars while inside of a Bank Vault

Receive gifts from Characters in two matches

Eliminate three opponents outside of Named Locations

Deal 500 damage to bosses.

Collect 10 Boons or Medallions

