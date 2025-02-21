All Chapter 6, season 2 battle pass rewards

The Fortnite Chapter Six, season two battle pass is full of original outfits and cosmetics inspired by this season’s heist theme. Each of the pass’s nine pages is unlocked as you level up, so all you need to do is jump into a game and see if you can come out victorious.
Table of contents
- Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2 battle pass
- Page one
- Page two
- Page three
- Page four
- Page five
- Page six
- Page seven
- Page eight
- Page nine
- Page 10
- Page 11
- Page 12
- Page 13
- Page 14
- Bonus rewards page one
- Bonus rewards page two
- Bonus rewards page three
- Bonus rewards page four
- Bonus rewards page five
- Bonus rewards page six
- Bonus rewards page seven
- Bonus rewards page eight
- Bonus rewards page nine
Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2 battle pass
Don’t forget to enable auto-claim so that each reward is unlocked automatically as you level up. To help you grind that all-important XP, check out some of our favorite Creative mode maps perfect for helping you level up before the season ends.
Page one
|Reward
|Type
|Cassidy Quinn
|Outfit with additional LEGO Fortnite style
|Royale Back Plate
|Back Bling
|Hot Pokers
|Pickaxe
|Duelist’s Card Trick
|Emote
|Piercing Ace
|Spray
|Aces Fly
|Contrail
|AKA Queen of Spades
|Loading Screen
|Dealer’s Deck
|Glider
Page two
|Reward
|Type
|Slurpshooter Hot Pokers
|Pickaxe
|100 V-Bucks
|Currency
|Heartbreaker Ace
|Emote
|Quinn’s Winner
|Wrap
|Heist
|Banner Icon
|Slurpshooter Dealer’s Deck
|Glider
|Slurpshooter Cassidy Quinn
|Outfit Style
Page three
|Reward
|Type
|It’s Chemistry!
|Emote
|Bunsen Backburner
|Back Bling
|AKA The Witch
|Loading Screen
|Joss’ Chaos
|Spray
|Strange Concoction
|Wrap
|100 V-Bucks
|Currency
|Joss
|Outfit with additional Fortnite LEGO style
Page four
|Reward
|Type
|Titrationator
|Pickaxe
|Medmisty
|Emote
|100 V-Bucks
|Currency
|The Bank Job
|Loading Screen
|Chemist’s Cloudglider
|Glider
|Chemistry
|Banner Icon
|Gram Stain Joss
|Outfit Style
Page five
|Reward
|Type
|Pack Leader
|Glider
|Golden Wolf
|Spray
|TBD
|Jam Track
|Baron of Howl
|Loading Screen
|Lone Wolf Holster
|Back Bling
|Awoo
|Emote
|Fletcher Kane
|Outfit with additional LEGO Fortnite style
Page six
|Reward
|Type
|Fur Faller
|Contrail
|Wolf
|Banner Icon
|Howlin’
|Spray
|Fletcher’s Cane
|Pickaxe
|Baron’s Hoard
|Emote
|100 V-Bucks
|Currency
|Midnight Fletcher Kane
|Outfit Style
Page seven
|Reward
|Type
|Elegant Crowbar
|Pickaxe
|Loaded Barrel Bag
|Back Bling
|Bang!
|Emote
|AKA The Vault Whisperer
|Loading Screen
|24-Carat Crash
|Contrail
|Valentina’s Verve
|Emote
|Valentina
|Outfit with Fortnite LEGO style
Page eight
|Reward
|Type
|Valentina’s Quadjet
|Glider
|Hazardous Elegant Crowbar
|Pickaxe
|100 V-Bucks
|Currency
|Smash & Grab
|Spray
|Royal Jewels
|Wrap
|The Wolf Heist
|Loading Screen
|Hazardous Valentina
|Outfit Style
Page nine
|Reward
|Type
|Jar Buster
|Pickaxe
|No Big Dill
|Emote
|AKA Big Dill
|Loading Screen
|Dillicious
|Wrap
|Lil’ Dilly
|Back Bling
|TBD
|Jam Track
|Big Dill
|Outfit with additional LEGO Fortnite style
Page 10
|Reward
|Type
|Chamoy Pickle Chip
|Glider
|100 V-Bucks
|Currency
|Rise & Brine
|Spray
|Born from the Brine
|Loading Screen
|Chamoy Jar Buster
|Pickaxe Style
|Chamoy Lil’ Dilly
|Back Bling Style
|Chamoy Big Dill
|Outfit Style
Page 11
|Reward
|Type
|Crash Test Cuddler
|Pickaxe
|GG Cuddlez
|Wrap
|100 V-Bucks
|Currency
|GG Heart
|Banner Icon
|Cuddle’s Garden
|Spray
|Crash Test Cuddler
|Back Bling
|Keisha Cross
|Outfit with additional LEGO Fortnite style
Page 12
|Reward
|Type
|Outlaw’s Strut
|Emote
|TBD
|Jam Track
|100 V-Bucks
|Currency
|AKA The Wheels
|Loading Screen
|Swear Bear
|Emote
|Cross’ Grand Entrance
|Spray
|Slurp Keisha Cross
|Outfit Style
Page 13
|Reward
|Type
|Spinality
|Back Bling
|Mortal Kombat
|Banner Icon
|100 V-Bucks
|Currency
|Frozen Kombat
|Emote
|Sub-Zero’s Battle Axes
|Pickaxe
|Sub-Zero’s Challenge
|Spray
|Bi-Han
|Outfit
Page 14
|Reward
|Type
|Sub-Zero’s Ice Axes
|Pickaxe
|Cryomancy Master
|Loading Screen
|Sub-Zero Ice Burst
|Wrap
|100 V-Bucks
|Currency
|Stay Cool
|Spray
|Klassic Kombat Crasher
|Glider
|Frozen Treat Cart
|Emote
|Sub-Zero (MK 3)
|Outfit Style
Bonus rewards page one
|Reward
|Type
|Kombat Crasher
|Glider
|The Queen Was Here
|Spray
|100 V-Bucks
|Currency
|Dill
|Banner Icon
|AKA The Baron
|Loading Screen
|Full Moon Fletcher Kane
|Outfit Style
Bonus rewards page two
|Reward
|Type
|Slurpshooter Royale
|Back Bling
|100 V-Bucks
|Currency
|Hot n Sour
|Spray
|Insignia
|Banner Icon
|Round One
|Loading Screen
|Phthalo Blue Joss
|Outfit Style
Bonus rewards page three
|Reward
|Type
|Hazardous Barrel Bag
|Back Bling
|The Outlaws
|Loading Screen
|Mask
|Banner Icon
|100 V-Bucks
|Currency
|Mystery Chemistry
|Spray
|Slap Juice Keisha Cross
|Outfit Style
Bonus rewards page four
|Reward
|Type
|Slurp Crash Test Cuddler
|Back Bling
|True Alpha
|Spray
|Slurp Crash Test Cuddler
|Pick Axe
|The Armored Truck Robbery
|Loading Screen
|100 V-Bucks
|Currency
|Dillinger The Gherk
|Outfit Style
Bonus rewards page five
|Reward
|Type
|Valentina’s Quadjet
|Glider Style
|Stealing The Spotlight
|Spray
|Dill With It
|Emote
|Legends’ Lineup
|Loading Screen
|100 V-Bucks
|Currency
|Spectre Valentina
|Outfit Style
Bonus rewards page six
|Reward
|Type
|Tooth And Claw
|Wrap
|Double-Suited Queen
|Spray
|Pickle Chip
|Glider
|The Train Job
|Loading Screen
|Deal ‘Em Cassidy Quinn
|Outfit Style
Bonus rewards page seven
|Reward
|Type
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Bonus rewards page eight
|Reward
|Type
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Bonus rewards page nine
|Reward
|Type
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Published: Feb 21, 2025 05:22 am