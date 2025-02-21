Forgot password
heist midas in fortnite trailer with explosions behind him
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

All Chapter 6, season 2 battle pass rewards

Unlock everything you can before the season ends!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Feb 21, 2025 05:22 am

The Fortnite Chapter Six, season two battle pass is full of original outfits and cosmetics inspired by this season’s heist theme. Each of the pass’s nine pages is unlocked as you level up, so all you need to do is jump into a game and see if you can come out victorious.

Table of contents

Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2 battle pass

Don’t forget to enable auto-claim so that each reward is unlocked automatically as you level up. To help you grind that all-important XP, check out some of our favorite Creative mode maps perfect for helping you level up before the season ends.

Page one

page one back bling reward
Page one. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Cassidy QuinnOutfit with additional LEGO Fortnite style
Royale Back PlateBack Bling
Hot PokersPickaxe
Duelist’s Card TrickEmote
Piercing AceSpray
Aces FlyContrail
AKA Queen of SpadesLoading Screen
Dealer’s Deck Glider

Page two

page 2 reward
Page two. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Slurpshooter Hot PokersPickaxe
100 V-BucksCurrency
Heartbreaker AceEmote
Quinn’s WinnerWrap
HeistBanner Icon
Slurpshooter Dealer’s DeckGlider
Slurpshooter Cassidy QuinnOutfit Style

Page three

page 3 reward
Page three. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey
RewardType
It’s Chemistry!Emote
Bunsen BackburnerBack Bling
AKA The WitchLoading Screen
Joss’ ChaosSpray
Strange ConcoctionWrap
100 V-BucksCurrency
JossOutfit with additional Fortnite LEGO style

Page four

page 4 reward
Page four. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey
RewardType
TitrationatorPickaxe
MedmistyEmote
100 V-BucksCurrency
The Bank JobLoading Screen
Chemist’s CloudgliderGlider
ChemistryBanner Icon
Gram Stain JossOutfit Style

Page five

page 5 reward
Page five. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Pack LeaderGlider
Golden WolfSpray
TBDJam Track
Baron of HowlLoading Screen
Lone Wolf HolsterBack Bling
AwooEmote
Fletcher KaneOutfit with additional LEGO Fortnite style

Page six

page 6 reward
Page six. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Fur FallerContrail
WolfBanner Icon
Howlin’ Spray
Fletcher’s CanePickaxe
Baron’s HoardEmote
100 V-BucksCurrency
Midnight Fletcher KaneOutfit Style

Page seven

page 7 reward
Page seven. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Elegant CrowbarPickaxe
Loaded Barrel BagBack Bling
Bang!Emote
AKA The Vault WhispererLoading Screen
24-Carat CrashContrail
Valentina’s VerveEmote
ValentinaOutfit with Fortnite LEGO style

Page eight

page 8 reward
Page eight. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Valentina’s QuadjetGlider
Hazardous Elegant CrowbarPickaxe
100 V-BucksCurrency
Smash & GrabSpray
Royal JewelsWrap
The Wolf HeistLoading Screen
Hazardous ValentinaOutfit Style

Page nine

page 9 reward
Page nine. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Jar BusterPickaxe
No Big DillEmote
AKA Big DillLoading Screen
Dillicious Wrap
Lil’ DillyBack Bling
TBDJam Track
Big DillOutfit with additional LEGO Fortnite style

Page 10

page 10 reward
Page ten. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Chamoy Pickle ChipGlider
100 V-BucksCurrency
Rise & BrineSpray
Born from the BrineLoading Screen
Chamoy Jar BusterPickaxe Style
Chamoy Lil’ DillyBack Bling Style
Chamoy Big DillOutfit Style

Page 11

page 11 reward
Page eleven. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Crash Test CuddlerPickaxe
GG CuddlezWrap
100 V-BucksCurrency
GG HeartBanner Icon
Cuddle’s GardenSpray
Crash Test CuddlerBack Bling
Keisha CrossOutfit with additional LEGO Fortnite style

Page 12

page 12 reward
Page twelve. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Outlaw’s StrutEmote
TBDJam Track
100 V-BucksCurrency
AKA The WheelsLoading Screen
Swear BearEmote
Cross’ Grand EntranceSpray
Slurp Keisha CrossOutfit Style

Page 13

page 13 reward
Page thirteen. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey
RewardType
SpinalityBack Bling
Mortal KombatBanner Icon
100 V-BucksCurrency
Frozen KombatEmote
Sub-Zero’s Battle AxesPickaxe
Sub-Zero’s ChallengeSpray
Bi-HanOutfit

Page 14

page 14 reward
Page fifteeen. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Sub-Zero’s Ice AxesPickaxe
Cryomancy MasterLoading Screen
Sub-Zero Ice BurstWrap
100 V-BucksCurrency
Stay CoolSpray
Klassic Kombat CrasherGlider
Frozen Treat CartEmote
Sub-Zero (MK 3)Outfit Style

Bonus rewards page one

bonus reward 1
Bonus page one. Image via Epic Game/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Kombat CrasherGlider
The Queen Was HereSpray
100 V-BucksCurrency
DillBanner Icon
AKA The BaronLoading Screen
Full Moon Fletcher KaneOutfit Style

Bonus rewards page two

bonus reward 2
Bonus page two. Image via Epic Game/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Slurpshooter RoyaleBack Bling
100 V-BucksCurrency
Hot n SourSpray
InsigniaBanner Icon
Round OneLoading Screen
Phthalo Blue JossOutfit Style

Bonus rewards page three

bonus reward 3
Bonus page three. Image via Epic Game/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Hazardous Barrel BagBack Bling
The OutlawsLoading Screen
MaskBanner Icon
100 V-BucksCurrency
Mystery ChemistrySpray
Slap Juice Keisha CrossOutfit Style

Bonus rewards page four

bonus reward 4
Bonus page four. Image via Epic Game/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Slurp Crash Test CuddlerBack Bling
True AlphaSpray
Slurp Crash Test CuddlerPick Axe
The Armored Truck RobberyLoading Screen
100 V-BucksCurrency
Dillinger The GherkOutfit Style

Bonus rewards page five

bonus reward 5
Bonus page five. Image via Epic Game/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Valentina’s QuadjetGlider Style
Stealing The SpotlightSpray
Dill With ItEmote
Legends’ LineupLoading Screen
100 V-BucksCurrency
Spectre ValentinaOutfit Style

Bonus rewards page six

bonus reward 6
Bonus page six. Image via Epic Game/iFireMonkey
RewardType
Tooth And ClawWrap
Double-Suited QueenSpray
Pickle ChipGlider
The Train JobLoading Screen
Deal ‘Em Cassidy QuinnOutfit Style

Bonus rewards page seven

RewardType
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD

Bonus rewards page eight

RewardType
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD

Bonus rewards page nine

RewardType
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
