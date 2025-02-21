All Chapter 6, season 2 battle pass rewards

The Fortnite Chapter Six, season two battle pass is full of original outfits and cosmetics inspired by this season’s heist theme. Each of the pass’s nine pages is unlocked as you level up, so all you need to do is jump into a game and see if you can come out victorious.

Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2 battle pass

Don’t forget to enable auto-claim so that each reward is unlocked automatically as you level up. To help you grind that all-important XP, check out some of our favorite Creative mode maps perfect for helping you level up before the season ends.

Page one

Page one. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Cassidy Quinn Outfit with additional LEGO Fortnite style Royale Back Plate Back Bling Hot Pokers Pickaxe Duelist’s Card Trick Emote Piercing Ace Spray Aces Fly Contrail AKA Queen of Spades Loading Screen Dealer’s Deck Glider

Page two

Page two. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Slurpshooter Hot Pokers Pickaxe 100 V-Bucks Currency Heartbreaker Ace Emote Quinn’s Winner Wrap Heist Banner Icon Slurpshooter Dealer’s Deck Glider Slurpshooter Cassidy Quinn Outfit Style

Page three

Page three. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey

Reward Type It’s Chemistry! Emote Bunsen Backburner Back Bling AKA The Witch Loading Screen Joss’ Chaos Spray Strange Concoction Wrap 100 V-Bucks Currency Joss Outfit with additional Fortnite LEGO style

Page four

Page four. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Titrationator Pickaxe Medmisty Emote 100 V-Bucks Currency The Bank Job Loading Screen Chemist’s Cloudglider Glider Chemistry Banner Icon Gram Stain Joss Outfit Style

Page five

Page five. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Pack Leader Glider Golden Wolf Spray TBD Jam Track Baron of Howl Loading Screen Lone Wolf Holster Back Bling Awoo Emote Fletcher Kane Outfit with additional LEGO Fortnite style

Page six

Page six. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Fur Faller Contrail Wolf Banner Icon Howlin’ Spray Fletcher’s Cane Pickaxe Baron’s Hoard Emote 100 V-Bucks Currency Midnight Fletcher Kane Outfit Style

Page seven

Page seven. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Elegant Crowbar Pickaxe Loaded Barrel Bag Back Bling Bang! Emote AKA The Vault Whisperer Loading Screen 24-Carat Crash Contrail Valentina’s Verve Emote Valentina Outfit with Fortnite LEGO style

Page eight

Page eight. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Valentina’s Quadjet Glider Hazardous Elegant Crowbar Pickaxe 100 V-Bucks Currency Smash & Grab Spray Royal Jewels Wrap The Wolf Heist Loading Screen Hazardous Valentina Outfit Style

Page nine

Page nine. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Jar Buster Pickaxe No Big Dill Emote AKA Big Dill Loading Screen Dillicious Wrap Lil’ Dilly Back Bling TBD Jam Track Big Dill Outfit with additional LEGO Fortnite style

Page 10

Page ten. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Chamoy Pickle Chip Glider 100 V-Bucks Currency Rise & Brine Spray Born from the Brine Loading Screen Chamoy Jar Buster Pickaxe Style Chamoy Lil’ Dilly Back Bling Style Chamoy Big Dill Outfit Style

Page 11

Page eleven. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Crash Test Cuddler Pickaxe GG Cuddlez Wrap 100 V-Bucks Currency GG Heart Banner Icon Cuddle’s Garden Spray Crash Test Cuddler Back Bling Keisha Cross Outfit with additional LEGO Fortnite style

Page 12

Page twelve. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Outlaw’s Strut Emote TBD Jam Track 100 V-Bucks Currency AKA The Wheels Loading Screen Swear Bear Emote Cross’ Grand Entrance Spray Slurp Keisha Cross Outfit Style

Page 13

Page thirteen. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Spinality Back Bling Mortal Kombat Banner Icon 100 V-Bucks Currency Frozen Kombat Emote Sub-Zero’s Battle Axes Pickaxe Sub-Zero’s Challenge Spray Bi-Han Outfit

Page 14

Page fifteeen. Image via Epic Games/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Sub-Zero’s Ice Axes Pickaxe Cryomancy Master Loading Screen Sub-Zero Ice Burst Wrap 100 V-Bucks Currency Stay Cool Spray Klassic Kombat Crasher Glider Frozen Treat Cart Emote Sub-Zero (MK 3) Outfit Style

Bonus rewards page one

Bonus page one. Image via Epic Game/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Kombat Crasher Glider The Queen Was Here Spray 100 V-Bucks Currency Dill Banner Icon AKA The Baron Loading Screen Full Moon Fletcher Kane Outfit Style

Bonus rewards page two

Bonus page two. Image via Epic Game/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Slurpshooter Royale Back Bling 100 V-Bucks Currency Hot n Sour Spray Insignia Banner Icon Round One Loading Screen Phthalo Blue Joss Outfit Style

Bonus rewards page three

Bonus page three. Image via Epic Game/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Hazardous Barrel Bag Back Bling The Outlaws Loading Screen Mask Banner Icon 100 V-Bucks Currency Mystery Chemistry Spray Slap Juice Keisha Cross Outfit Style

Bonus rewards page four

Bonus page four. Image via Epic Game/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Slurp Crash Test Cuddler Back Bling True Alpha Spray Slurp Crash Test Cuddler Pick Axe The Armored Truck Robbery Loading Screen 100 V-Bucks Currency Dillinger The Gherk Outfit Style

Bonus rewards page five

Bonus page five. Image via Epic Game/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Valentina’s Quadjet Glider Style Stealing The Spotlight Spray Dill With It Emote Legends’ Lineup Loading Screen 100 V-Bucks Currency Spectre Valentina Outfit Style

Bonus rewards page six

Bonus page six. Image via Epic Game/iFireMonkey

Reward Type Tooth And Claw Wrap Double-Suited Queen Spray Pickle Chip Glider The Train Job Loading Screen Deal ‘Em Cassidy Quinn Outfit Style

Bonus rewards page seven

Bonus rewards page eight

Bonus rewards page nine

