All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v26.10

Fortnite’s v26.10 battle royale update officially arrived on Sept. 12. In addition to unvaulting Pizza Party boxes all across the island and introducing some new Reality Augments, the next wave of new skins and cosmetics has been added to the game’s files for the community to discover.

Beyond the return and expanded run of My Hero Academia’s collaboration with Fortnite, the game is set to debut a new real-money bundle, bonus battle pass outfits, and much more very soon.

Here are all the leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite v26.10.

What are the leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite v26.10?

My Hero Academia collab 2.0

Outfit — Shoto Todoroki

Back Bling — Cold Heat Wings

Pickaxe — Cold-Hot Hitters

Emote — Half-Cold Half-Hot

Glider — Coldburn Flier

Wrap — U.A. Uniform

Outfit — Mina Ashido

Back Bling — Pinky Pack

Pickaxe — Acid Axe

Emote — Culture Festival Dance

Outfit — Eijiro Kirishima

Back Bling — Red Riot Shield

Pickaxe — Red Riot Thrashers

MY HERO ACADEMIA SKINS pic.twitter.com/aDwQCQZpNE — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 12, 2023

✨A dance performed by Class 1-A at the Culture Festival.



New Culture Festival Dance#Fortnite #FortniteCh4S4 x #MHA pic.twitter.com/zrFjbHdUbF — ASTRO 𝕏 Fortnite Leaks & News (@ASTROxBR) September 12, 2023

Stay cool and bring the heat.



New “Half Cold – Half Hot” Emote #Fortnite x #MHA #FortniteCh4S4 pic.twitter.com/f6fiD5r6Be — ASTRO 𝕏 Fortnite Leaks & News (@ASTROxBR) September 12, 2023

Following up My Hero Academia’s central cast are three more of U.A.’s top heroes-in-training: Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido. In addition to each of these students getting their own alternate styles, back blings, and pickaxes, this second set of cosmetics includes an emote that calls back to a Class 1-A school festival performance and a U.A. Uniform-themed wrap.

This second My Hero Academia collab features two bundle offerings. The Shoto Todoroki Bundle costs 2,400 V-Bucks and includes the five Shoto-inspired cosmetics, as well as the U.A. Uniform wrap. The Kirishima & Ashido Bundle is listed at 2,800 V-Bucks and includes all of the items for Eijiro Kirishima and Mina Ashido, as well as the Culture Festival Dance emote.

High Stakes Club Pack

Outfit — Joni The Scarlet

Back Bling — Joni’s Cape

Pickaxe — Oath’s Hold

Wrap — Joni’s Most Formal

Outfit — Huntress Helsie

Back Bling — Cerulean Clawpack

Pickaxe — Twice Bitten

Wrap — Haute Couture Helsie

Outfit — Formal Lucien West

Back Bling — Lavish Louie

Pickaxe — Westward Knuckles

Wrap — Lucien’s Look

Described as a trio that aims to “serve looks” with their formal attire, the members of the High Stakes Club Pack each have their own alt styles, back blings, pickaxes, and wraps. This will seemingly be a real money bundle that cannot be purchased with V-Bucks.

Super Level Variants

Outfit — Heisted Jade Piper Pace

Outfit — Lost Amethyst Piper Pace

Outfit — Yellow Diamond Piper Pace

Outfit — Heisted Jade Antonia

Outfit — Lost Amethyst Antonia

Outfit — Yellow Diamond Antonia

Outfit — Heisted Jade Mae

Outfit — Lost Amethyst Mae

Outfit — Yellow Diamond Mae

Outfit — Heisted Jade Fish Thicc

Outfit — Lost Amethyst Fish Thicc

Outfit — Yellow Diamond Fish Thicc

Outfit — Heisted Jade Kado Thorne

Outfit — Lost Amethyst Kado Thorne

Outfit — Yellow Diamond Kado Thorne

Style — Collector Kado Thorne

For owners of the Chapter Four, season four battle pass, three sets of outfits have been released into the wild for Piper Pace, Antonia, Mae, Fish Thicc, and Kado Throne—Heisted Jade, Lost Amethyst, and Yellow Diamond. Additionally, Kado Thorne’s trailer variant, Collector Kado, is now available in-game.

Half-Dozen Candles set (Fortnite’s sixth birthday)

Back Bling — Slice O’ Six

Pickaxe — Birthday Basher

Spray — Birthday Dash

Dubbed the “Half-Dozen Candles” set, these offerings will be released for free as part of Fortnite’s six-year anniversary celebration.

Tiger’s Eye Bundle

Outfit — Tigress

Back Bling — Cybertooth Tiger

Pickaxe — Scorch Slicer

Wrap — Tiger Prints

Claw your way to the top.🐯

New Upcoming Tigress Bundle



includes:



• Tigress Rare Outfit

• Tiger Prints Wrap

• Cybertooh Tiger Backbling

• Scorch Slicer Pickaxe #Fortnite #FortniteLastResort pic.twitter.com/fKXiCzCWcq — ASTRO 𝕏 Fortnite Leaks & News (@ASTROxBR) September 12, 2023

Unnamed Brix Barton bundle

Outfit — Brix Barton

Back Bling — Dual Drillbit

Pickaxe — The Countersinker

Miscellaneous

Style — Burnout (Bounty Brawler)

Style — Syd (Red Panda)

Emote — Pick Me!

Emoticon — Beautiful ‘Bow

