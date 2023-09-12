All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v26.10

Fortnite’s v26.10 battle royale update officially arrived on Sept. 12. In addition to unvaulting Pizza Party boxes all across the island and introducing some new Reality Augments, the next wave of new skins and cosmetics has been added to the game’s files for the community to discover.
Beyond the return and expanded run of My Hero Academia’s collaboration with Fortnite, the game is set to debut a new real-money bundle, bonus battle pass outfits, and much more very soon.
Here are all the leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite v26.10.
What are the leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite v26.10?
My Hero Academia collab 2.0
- Outfit — Shoto Todoroki
- Back Bling — Cold Heat Wings
- Pickaxe — Cold-Hot Hitters
- Emote — Half-Cold Half-Hot
- Glider — Coldburn Flier
- Wrap — U.A. Uniform
- Outfit — Mina Ashido
- Back Bling — Pinky Pack
- Pickaxe — Acid Axe
- Emote — Culture Festival Dance
- Outfit — Eijiro Kirishima
- Back Bling — Red Riot Shield
- Pickaxe — Red Riot Thrashers
Following up My Hero Academia’s central cast are three more of U.A.’s top heroes-in-training: Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido. In addition to each of these students getting their own alternate styles, back blings, and pickaxes, this second set of cosmetics includes an emote that calls back to a Class 1-A school festival performance and a U.A. Uniform-themed wrap.
This second My Hero Academia collab features two bundle offerings. The Shoto Todoroki Bundle costs 2,400 V-Bucks and includes the five Shoto-inspired cosmetics, as well as the U.A. Uniform wrap. The Kirishima & Ashido Bundle is listed at 2,800 V-Bucks and includes all of the items for Eijiro Kirishima and Mina Ashido, as well as the Culture Festival Dance emote.
High Stakes Club Pack
- Outfit — Joni The Scarlet
- Back Bling — Joni’s Cape
- Pickaxe — Oath’s Hold
- Wrap — Joni’s Most Formal
- Outfit — Huntress Helsie
- Back Bling — Cerulean Clawpack
- Pickaxe — Twice Bitten
- Wrap — Haute Couture Helsie
- Outfit — Formal Lucien West
- Back Bling — Lavish Louie
- Pickaxe — Westward Knuckles
- Wrap — Lucien’s Look
Described as a trio that aims to “serve looks” with their formal attire, the members of the High Stakes Club Pack each have their own alt styles, back blings, pickaxes, and wraps. This will seemingly be a real money bundle that cannot be purchased with V-Bucks.
Super Level Variants
- Outfit — Heisted Jade Piper Pace
- Outfit — Lost Amethyst Piper Pace
- Outfit — Yellow Diamond Piper Pace
- Outfit — Heisted Jade Antonia
- Outfit — Lost Amethyst Antonia
- Outfit — Yellow Diamond Antonia
- Outfit — Heisted Jade Mae
- Outfit — Lost Amethyst Mae
- Outfit — Yellow Diamond Mae
- Outfit — Heisted Jade Fish Thicc
- Outfit — Lost Amethyst Fish Thicc
- Outfit — Yellow Diamond Fish Thicc
- Outfit — Heisted Jade Kado Thorne
- Outfit — Lost Amethyst Kado Thorne
- Outfit — Yellow Diamond Kado Thorne
- Style — Collector Kado Thorne
For owners of the Chapter Four, season four battle pass, three sets of outfits have been released into the wild for Piper Pace, Antonia, Mae, Fish Thicc, and Kado Throne—Heisted Jade, Lost Amethyst, and Yellow Diamond. Additionally, Kado Thorne’s trailer variant, Collector Kado, is now available in-game.
Half-Dozen Candles set (Fortnite’s sixth birthday)
- Back Bling — Slice O’ Six
- Pickaxe — Birthday Basher
- Spray — Birthday Dash
Dubbed the “Half-Dozen Candles” set, these offerings will be released for free as part of Fortnite’s six-year anniversary celebration.
Tiger’s Eye Bundle
- Outfit — Tigress
- Back Bling — Cybertooth Tiger
- Pickaxe — Scorch Slicer
- Wrap — Tiger Prints
Unnamed Brix Barton bundle
- Outfit — Brix Barton
- Back Bling — Dual Drillbit
- Pickaxe — The Countersinker
Miscellaneous
- Style — Burnout (Bounty Brawler)
- Style — Syd (Red Panda)
- Emote — Pick Me!
- Emoticon — Beautiful ‘Bow