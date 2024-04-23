Billie Eilish in Fortnite shown in promo art.
Image via Epic Games
All leaked skins and cosmetics coming in Fortnite’s v29.30 update

Everything I wanted.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 04:54 am

A major new update has dropped for Fortnite on April 23, bringing a host of new features to LEGO Fortnite, a huge collaboration for Fortnite Festival, and an abundance of new skins and cosmetics.

Fortnite‘s latest collaboration is with Billie Eilish, who gets the skin treatment and a bunch of her tracks added to Fortnite Festival, while over in LEGO Fortnite, it’s time to build a farm with the Animal Friends update.

New skins and cosmetics have also been added in the v29.30 update, and you can see them all here.

All Fortnite v29.30 skins

Green Roots Billie

Billie Eilish in Fortnite.
Bad Guy. Image by Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Billie Eilish is headlining the new update with her skin, including an Ultraviolet Style of the Green Roots Billie Outfit, exclusive to the season three battle pass. Other items in the battle pass may be purchasable in the shop in the future.

Perseus

The Perseus skin in Fortnite.
Greek Hero. Image by Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Sticking with the theme of the season, the Greek Hero Perseus has been added to Fortnite along with styles—including the ability to use the skin with the helmet off.

Nike Goddess

The Nike Goddess skin in Fortnite.
Just do it. Image by Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Also sticking with the Greek theme, as well as serving as another collaboration with Nike, is the Nike Goddess. In Greek mythology, she is the Goddess of Victory. In Fortnite, it seems she has got a brand deal.

Hela Odinsdottir

The Hela Odinsdottir skin in Fortnite.
Goddess of Death. Image by Epic Games via iFireMonkey

A new Marvel collaboration is present in the latest update, with the arrival of Hela Odinsdottir as one of two new MCU crossover skins present in the game. The skin comes with an additional style of the Einherjar Commander.

Sakaaran Champion Hulk

The Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin in Fortnite.
Hulk smash. Image by Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Smashing onto the scene with a new skin is Sakaaran Champion Hulk, wearing the armor seen in Thor Ragnarok, with a style that allows you to take off the Champion’s Helm if you wish.

Peelosopher Bananocrates

The Peelosopher Bananocrates skin in Fortnite.
Peely good. Image by Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Undoubtedly the best skin, Peely’s superior intelligence has finally been recognized in the Peelosopher Bananocrates skin, where everyone’s favorite banana has been transformed into a Greek Philosopher.

Spirit Hunter Saeko

The Spirit Hunter Saeko skin in Fortnite.
Plenty of styles. Image by Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Rounding off the collection of new skins is Spirit Hunter Saeko from the May 2024 Crew Pack, which comes with six new styles to choose from, including a fully gold outfit and other snazzy looks.

All Fortnite v29.30 back blings

There are seven new back blings to choose from, the majority of which fit with the skins introduced in the update, including Hela’s Cape for Hela, Nike’s Winged Victory, Hulk’s Sakaaran Shield, and Billie Eilish’s crown.

  • Hela’s Cape
  • Billie’s Crown
  • Sakaaran Shield
  • Nana Scroll
  • Winged Victory
  • Mirrored Aegis
  • Abyssal Vault

All Fortnite v29.30 Pickaxes

Similarly to the back blings, the new Pickaxes tie in well with the skins they have launched alongside. There are six skins in total, ranging from Hulk’s Sakaaran weapons to the Peelosopher’s Tools.

  • Sakaaran Axe & Hammer
  • Necroswords
  • Flame of Victory
  • Spirit Glitcher
  • Shattered Harpe
  • Peelosopher’s Tools

All Fortnite v29.30 gliders and contrails

There’s only one new glider in the update, which ties with Nike, the Goddess of victory.

  • Winged Victory

All Fortnite v29.30 emotes and sprays

Seven new emotes and sprays are added in the update, with the most popular certain to be Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy. Aside from that, there are a few other decent options.

  • Molton Mic
  • You Should See Me In a Crown
  • Victory Leap
  • Bad Guy
  • Groove Heart
  • Blohsh
  • Hoss Bassline

All Fortnite v29.30 loading screens

Three new loading screens have been added, with the main one tying into the arrival of Billie Eilish..

  • Who’s Hungry?
  • Neon Hunt
  • Billie the Showstopper
Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.