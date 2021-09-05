All Fortnite game modes, explained | Dot Esports

Fortnite is like one of those ATARI cassettes that had 50 mini-games in them.

There’s more than one way of playing Fortnite, and all of them are fun in their own right. While the most competitive players may focus on the Arena mode and tournaments, Epic Games usually introduces limited-time game modes (LTMs) featuring new mechanics with each major patch.

Not only are these game modes a nice way to blow off some steam, but they also come with various challenges that reward players with XP. Even if players don’t enjoy a certain game mode, playing it a few times will be enough to complete their quests.

Epic introduces completely new game modes here and there, but there is a decent number of them and they rotate in and out of the game with each season. These game modes can be divided into three categories: LTMs, live events, and competitive game modes.

Players will only have so much time to play in the LTMs since they rotate out of the game after a certain period. These game modes usually feature countdowns next to their names, so you’ll know when it’s time to say goodbye.

Competitive game modes can be considered as limited-time cups and tournaments that usually award the top players with cash. These game modes tend to have strict rules and you should read them carefully if you’re looking to participate. Though the ruleset will look similar at first sight, some may have fine prints, and not reading them thoroughly can cause you to get disqualified.

Live events are Fortnite’s crown jewel since they tend to bring out the best that Epic Games has to offer. Some live events will feature real-life celebrities, while others will blow players’ minds with astonishing cinematics that will shed light on all the unknowns in a season’s storyline.

Here are all the game modes that have been available in Fortnite so far. The list is likely to grow over time, but some of these existing game modes can also make comebacks. The list includes core game modes like Solos, Duos, Squads, Trios, Battle Lab, Party Royale, and Team Rumble alongside more unique ones that only become available for limited periods.