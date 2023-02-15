All Exotic weapons added in Fortnite patch v23.40

There's one for every kind of player.

Fortnite patch v23.40 has introduced five new Exotic weapons stashed in vaults guarded by the Cold Blooded syndicate, a band of thugs who have taken over the island. Getting them is easier said than done. Players need to defeat Cold Blooded Bosses to acquire Vault Keycards, then defeat all the enemies guarding the vaults themselves.

The Exotic weapons include two shotguns, an assault rifle, and two SMGs—all of which have various perks and abilities. Take your pick.

All Exotic weapons added with Fortnite patch v23.40

Heisted Breacher Shotgun

The Heisted Breacher Shotgun is the perfect tool for destroying walls and cover. It is perhaps the most destructive Exotic weapon in the latest batch, with the tradeoff being precision.

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle

The Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle, as the name suggests, is an Exotic Assault Rifle that shoots explosive projectiles rather than bullets, making it an excellent tool for splash damage and destruction.

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun

The Heisted Accelerant Shotgun is all about moving fast and shooting faster. That’s because your movement speed and fire rate increase with each successive hit on enemies.

Heisted Run ’N’ Gun SMG

The Heisted Run ’N’ Gun SMG infuses you with Slap Juice, a stamina-boosting concoction, while also self-reloading as you sprint. If you’re into running and gunning, this is the Exotic weapon for you.

Heisted Blink Mag SMG

The Heisted Blink Mag SMG lets you perform a Zero Point Dash each time you reload, allowing you to teleport short distances to surprise and overwhelm your opponents.