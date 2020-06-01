How to complete TOTSSF Nani SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

This is a great card for a cheap price at this stage of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) 92-rated version of Nani from Orlando City today to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

TOTSSF Nani was introduced alongside the official MLS TOTSSF squad. This SBC will be available until Thursday, June 4. It comes at an impressive price range, around 80,000 FUT coins on any platform, for how good TOTSSF Nani seems to be.

EA has massively boosted TOTSSF Nani when you compare it to his base gold 80-rated version. The special version has more Pace (+18), Physical (+19), Shooting (+17), Passing (+13), and Dribbling (+12), which makes this card good in almost every aspect of FIFA 20.

Image via EA Sports

Although TOTSSF Nani is from the MLS, which is a league that many FUT players don’t often go to, he’s a Portuguese player. This means you can link him with other powerful Portuguese cards, such as any version of Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio and TOTSSF Renato Sanchez 94-rated from Lille.

If you want to complete the TOTSSF Nani SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one player from the MLS, and one TOTSSF or Team of the Week (TOTW) card, which is incredible cheap.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTSSF Nani SBC right now according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.