EA Sports adds MSL TOTSSF squad to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

The 94-rated version of Josef Martínez will be one of the best strikers in Ultimate Team.

The MLS Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) cards have arrived in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, EA Sports announced today.

This squad will replace the Eredivisie and CSL TOTSSF cards in FUT packs for seven days, along with the LATAM TOTSSF. Aside from getting them from packs and the FUT market, you can pack one of them in your Weekend League rewards on June 4 if you attended the last competition. You can also test one of them in FUT Draft.

The highest-rated MSL TOTSSF cards are a 96-rated Carlos Vela from Los Angeles FC, a 94-rated Josef Martínez from Atlanta United, and a 93-rated Alejandro Pozuelo from Toronto FC.

In addition to the official squad, EA added one more MLS TOTSSF card. It’s a 92-rated Nani from Orlando City, which is available until June 4 by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC) in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

First team

GK: Bill Hamid 86-rated (D.C. United)

Bill Hamid 86-rated (D.C. United) CB: Ike Opara 92-rated (Minnesota United)

Ike Opara 92-rated (Minnesota United) CB: Miles Robinson 88-rated (Atlanta United)

Miles Robinson 88-rated (Atlanta United) RB: Jorge Moreira 89-rated (Portland Timbers)

Jorge Moreira 89-rated (Portland Timbers) CDM: Eduard Atuesta 90-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Eduard Atuesta 90-rated (Los Angeles FC) CM: Maximiliano Moralez 92-rated (New York City FC)

Maximiliano Moralez 92-rated (New York City FC) CAM: Nicolás Lodeiro 91-rated (Seattle Sounders)

Nicolás Lodeiro 91-rated (Seattle Sounders) CAM: Alejandro Pozuelo 93-rated (Toronto FC)

Alejandro Pozuelo 93-rated (Toronto FC) LW: Diego Rossi 91-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Diego Rossi 91-rated (Los Angeles FC) RW: Carlos Vela 96-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 96-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Josef Martínez 94-rated (Atlanta United)

SBC player