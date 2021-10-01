How to complete OTW André Silva SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll just have to complete one squad to get this card.

EA Sports added a 79-rated Ones to Watch (OTW) version of André Silva from RB Leipzig to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The best soccer players who joined a new club during the offseason received a special card in the OTW promotion. In this case, Silva was transferred from Eintracht Frankfurt to RB Leipizig.

This is Silva’s first special card in this FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. EA didn’t upgrade any of his stats when you compare this new card to his gold version. Both cards have the same overall ratings. An upgrade will depend on how well he and his team do throughout the season.

This SBC costs around 10,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, 11,050 on Xbox, and 11,500 on PC. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in just an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. You’ll have until Oct. 7 to complete this squad and get this version of André Silva.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Ones to Watch André Silva SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: