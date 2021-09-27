All FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Ones to Watch (OTW) cards

FIFA 22 has officially been released for those who pre-ordered it, and soon, hundreds of thousands of players will start grinding Ultimate Team, the most popular mode in the soccer video game franchise. Ones to Watch (OTW) is traditionally the first promotion to be introduced in Ultimate Team and its content is right around the corner, with the first set possibly arriving on Friday, Oct. 1.

The OTW promo is perhaps the one that best connects FIFA with real soccer. The promo consists of creating special cards of notable players who switched clubs during the summer transfer window. The OTW cards’ ratings are updated every time the player earns a Team of the Week (TOTW) card in FIFA Ultimate Team for performing well in real life.

The OTW cards are rare items, especially if it’s a great player like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, who will produce lots of great performances during the season and earn at least a couple of TOTW versions. The rating of the OTW card will match the player’s gold card at the beginning of the game and later will match his TOTW version, if he gets one.

Here are all the OTW cards revealed by EA so far.