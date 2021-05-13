How to complete LaLiga TOTS guaranteed SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You get what you get and you don't get upset.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Wednesday, May 13 that will give players a guaranteed LaLiga Team of the Season (TOTS) player if they complete it.

The LaLiga TOTS squad was released last Friday, May 7, and will be available in packs until Friday, May 14. The LaLiga TOTS guaranteed SBC will be available until tomorrow. It has some great players in it, especially the 98-rated version of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, the 96-rated version of Raphaël Varane from Real Madrid, and the 94-rated Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.



There’s only one player available in the pack that’s bad in terms of coins and attributes: the 90-rated version of Gerard Moreno from Villarreal. All of the other players are either high-rated—96-rated Jan Oblak from Atlético Madrid and 94-rated Casemiro from Real Madrid—or useful, like 88-rated Jules Koundé from Sevilla.

The LaLiga TOTS guaranteed SBC gives an untradeable reward, which means you can’t sell the card on the FUT market to make coins.

If you choose to complete the LaLiga TOTS guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 87-rated squad with a minimum of 50 chemistry and at least one TOTS player. The SBC costs around 230,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox and is a bit more expensive on PC (272,000 FUT coins).

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the LaLiga TOTS guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.