LaLiga TOTS team goes live in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This team is a breath of fresh air for this promotion.

EA Sports added the LaLiga Team of the Season (TOTS) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

The team has 15 players in total. The highest-rated players include 98-rated Lionel Messi from Barcelona, 97-rated Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, 96-rated Jan Oblak from Atlético de Madrid, and 95-rated Raphaël Varane from Real Madrid.

This is the best TOTS team released so far with almost all of the cards being incredible players. The official LaLiga TOTS team’s highest-rated player is 98-rated Messi while the lowest is 88-rated Koundé, which is still a great card. You can now get one of these 15 players in FUT packs for a limited time.

Here are all the LaLiga TOTS players who were added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

GK: Jan Oblak 96-rated (Atlático de Madrid)

Jordi Alba 93-rated (Barcelona)

Raphaël Varane 95-rated (Real Madrid)

Jules Koundé 88-rated (Sevilla)

Jesús Navas 91-rated (Sevilla)

Carrasco 92-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Frenkie de Jong 94-rated (Barcelona)

Marcos Llorente 89-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Casemiro 94-rated (Real Madrid)

Nabil Fekir 92-rated (Real Betis)

Lucas Vásquez 92-rated (Real Madrid)

Benzema 97-rated (Real Madrid)

Luis Suáres 95-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Lionel Messi 98-rated (Barcelona)

Gerard Moreno 90-rated (Villarreal)

EA also added TOTS Marcelo Flashback SBC, TOTS Isak objectives, and TOTS W. Carvalho Moments objectives today. Players can expect several SBCs and objectives to be released every week until the end of the promotion.