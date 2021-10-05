How to complete Hakimi’s Transfer SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can complete this one squad as many times as you'd like.

EA Sports added a Hakimi’s Transfer squad-building challenge (SBC) on Oct. 4 that will reward players who complete it with a rare mixed players pack in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This SBC celebrates the Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi’s transfer from Internazionale to Paris Saint-Germain. This is also a repeatable SBC, so you can complete it as many times as you wish until it expires on Oct. 6.

If you want to complete the Hakimi’s Transfer SBC, you’ll need to turn in just one full squad with at least a 65-rated team, 85 chemistry minimum, 10 rare players, three players from the same nation, two from the same league, and one player from France.

It costs around 2,450 FUT coins on PlayStation, 2,750 on Xbox consoles, and around 2,550 FUT coins on PC if you build it entirely from scratch. Those who complete it will receive a rare mixed players pack that can contain a Ones to Watch (OTW) player.

There are more than 20 OTW players available in packs at this time. This promotion is connected to real-life soccer and celebrates players who switched clubs during the summer transfer window. Those who are featured in the promo and perform well during the season will receive an upgrade in-game.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Hakimi’s Transfer SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: