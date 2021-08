How to complete FUTTIES Sissoko SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete a lot of squads to get this amazing card.

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Moussa Sissoko from Tottenham Hotspur to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Sissoko’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team if you disregard his FUTTIE Nominee version, which didn’t change any of his stats. Players had to vote between a 79-rated Sissoko and 83-rated Zaha back in July to decide who would receive an overall upgrade. Zaha received his upgrade on July 29 and Sissuoko is getting his now.

EA generally upgraded all of Sissoko’s skills, including Shooting (+25), Dribbling (+18), Passing (+18), Defending (+15), Pace (+15), and Physical (+10), when you compare this new card to his 79-rated gold version.

He has high stats with all skills being 88 and above, including a 99-rated Physical and a 96-rated Dribbling. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the Shadow chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+4) and Defending (+5), which will maximize his Interception, Standing, and Sliding Tackle.

This SBC costs around 320,350 FUT coins on PlayStation, 341,250 on Xbox, and 352,850 on PC. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in seven squads: Gold Squad, Rare Gold Squad, 80-Rated Squad, 81-Rated Squad, Spurs, Premier League, and France. You’ll have until Aug. 23 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Sissoko.

Here are all the conditions you need to meet to complete all of the FUTTIES Sissoko SBC squads:

Squad Conditions Gold Squad At least 11 gold players and 30 chemistry minimum. Rare Gold Squad At least 11 rare gold players and 30 chemistry minimum. 80-Rated Squad 80-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum. 81-Rated Squad 81-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum. Spurs 82-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League 83-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS card, and at least one player from the Premier League. France 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one French player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Moussa Sissoko, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Gold Squad

GK: Alfred Gomis 76-rated (Rennes)

Alfred Gomis 76-rated (Rennes) CB: Pape Cissé 75-rated (ASSE)

Pape Cissé 75-rated (ASSE) CB: Dante Santos 76-rated (OGC Nice)

Dante Santos 76-rated (OGC Nice) CB: Zouhair Feddal 78-rated (Sporting CP)

Zouhair Feddal 78-rated (Sporting CP) LM: Juan López 75-rated (Real Betis)

Juan López 75-rated (Real Betis) CM: Fran Beltrán 75-rated (Celta)

Fran Beltrán 75-rated (Celta) CM: Alex Meret 78-rated (Napoli)

Alex Meret 78-rated (Napoli) RM: Abdoulay Diaby 75-rated (Sporting CP)

Abdoulay Diaby 75-rated (Sporting CP) LF: Nolito Durán 76-rated (Celta)

Nolito Durán 76-rated (Celta) RF: Samuel Chukwueze 77-rated (Villarreal)

Samuel Chukwueze 77-rated (Villarreal) ST: Álvaro Negredo 76-rated (Cádiz CF)

Rare Gold Squad

GK: Cesinha Melo 75-rated (Daegu FC)

Cesinha Melo 75-rated (Daegu FC) LB: Ricardo Rodríguez 78-rated (Torino)

Ricardo Rodríguez 78-rated (Torino) CB: Khama Billiat 76-rated (Kaizer Chiefs)

Khama Billiat 76-rated (Kaizer Chiefs) CB: Daniel James 77-rated (Manchester United)

Daniel James 77-rated (Manchester United) RB: Mitchell Weiser 76-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Mitchell Weiser 76-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Sandro Tonali 77-rated (Milan)

Sandro Tonali 77-rated (Milan) CDM: Chidera Ejuke 75-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Chidera Ejuke 75-rated (CSKA Moscow) CAM: Alexey Miranchuk 79-rated (Atalanta)

Alexey Miranchuk 79-rated (Atalanta) CAM: Adem Ljajić 80-rated (Beşiktaş)

Adem Ljajić 80-rated (Beşiktaş) ST: Hirving Lozano 80-rated (Napoli)

Hirving Lozano 80-rated (Napoli) ST: Lucas Pérez 79-rated (Deportivo Alavés)

80-Rated Squad

GK: Tim Krul 86-rated (Norwich)

Tim Krul 86-rated (Norwich) LB : Marcos Alonso 81-rated (Chelsea)

: Marcos Alonso 81-rated (Chelsea) CB : Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea)

: Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea) CB : Nahuel Guzmán 79-rated (Tigres)

: Nahuel Guzmán 79-rated (Tigres) RB : Stefan Medina 75-rated (Rayados)

: Stefan Medina 75-rated (Rayados) CDM : Nemanja Matić 80-rated (Manchester United)

: Nemanja Matić 80-rated (Manchester United) CDM: Rafael Carioca 78-rated (Tigres)

Rafael Carioca 78-rated (Tigres) CAM : Leonardo Fernández 75-rated (Tigres)

: Leonardo Fernández 75-rated (Tigres) CAM : Eduardo Vargas 76-rated (Tigres)

: Eduardo Vargas 76-rated (Tigres) CAM: Fernando Gorriarán 75-rated (Santos Laguna)

Fernando Gorriarán 75-rated (Santos Laguna) ST: Federico Viñas 75-rated (América)

81-rated squad

GK: Łukasz Fabiański 81-rated (West Ham)

Łukasz Fabiański 81-rated (West Ham) LB: Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton) CB: Antonio Rüdiger 81-rated (Chelsea)

Antonio Rüdiger 81-rated (Chelsea) CB: Davinson Sánchez 81-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Davinson Sánchez 81-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RB: Matt Doherty 81-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Matt Doherty 81-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: Naby Keïta 81-rated (Liverpool)

Naby Keïta 81-rated (Liverpool) CDM: Eric Dier 78-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Eric Dier 78-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: James Maddison 81-rated (Leicester City)

James Maddison 81-rated (Leicester City) LW Diogo Jota 80-rated (Liverpool)

Diogo Jota 80-rated (Liverpool) RW: Adama Traoré Diarra 79-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Adama Traoré Diarra 79-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: Olivier Giroud 79-rated (Chelsea)

Spurs

GK: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Bundesliga)

Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Bundesliga) CB: Ermin Bicakcic 76-rated (TSG Hoffenheim)

Ermin Bicakcic 76-rated (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: Matija Nastasić 77-rated (FC Schalke 04)

Matija Nastasić 77-rated (FC Schalke 04) CB: Ömer Toprak 76-rated (Werder Bremen)

Ömer Toprak 76-rated (Werder Bremen) CDM: Sebastian Rudy 77-rated (TSG Hoffenheim)

Sebastian Rudy 77-rated (TSG Hoffenheim) CDM: Marc Roca 77-rated (Bayern Munich)

Marc Roca 77-rated (Bayern Munich) LM: Ben Davies 80-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Ben Davies 80-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RM: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) CAM: Thomas Müller 94-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 94-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Alexander Sørloth 77-rated (RB Leipzig)

Alexander Sørloth 77-rated (RB Leipzig) ST: Steven Berghuis 81-rated (Feyenoord)

Premier League

GK: Timo Horn 77-rated (Köln)

Timo Horn 77-rated (Köln) LB : Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB : Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB : Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

: Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) RB : Lars Unnerstall 77-rated (FC Twente)

: Lars Unnerstall 77-rated (FC Twente) LM : Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) CM: Sebastian Rode 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Sebastian Rode 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RM : Cengiz Ünder 78-rated (Leicester City)

: Cengiz Ünder 78-rated (Leicester City) CAM : Pascal Groß 77-rated (Brighton)

: Pascal Groß 77-rated (Brighton) CAM: James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton)

James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton) ST: Cédric Bakambu 91-rated (Beijing Guoan)

France