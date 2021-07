How to complete FUTTIES Zaha SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This SBC has an unsual and high number of squads to be completed.

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Zaha’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team if you disregard his FUTTIE Nominee version, which didn’t change any of his stats. Players had to vote between an 83-rated Zaha and 79-rated Sissoko on July 26 to decide who would receive an overall upgrade—and Zaha won.

Fans have been choosing higher overall rated nominees, so the voting was getting predictable, but 84-rated FUTTIES Coman received more votes than 86-rated FUTTIES David Silva two days ago. This week, the community went back to choosing the highest-rated player.

EA greatly upgraded all of Zaha’s skills, including Shooting (+20), Passing (+18), Physical (+13), Defending (+12), Dribbling (+10), and Pace (+9), when you compare this new card to his 83-rated gold version.

He has great stats with all skills being 88 and above, except for his 46-rated Defending. He also has five-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. If you apply the maestro chemistry style, you’ll increase his Passing (+5) and Shooting (+4), which will maximize his Vision, Short Passing, and Long Shot stats.

This SBC costs around 319,850 FUT coins on PlayStation, 387,050 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (393,950 FUT coins). This card is fairly priced considering his stats and the strong links he can make with legendary Ivorian players and other great cards, such as 92-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Batshuayi from Crystal Palace, 87-rated Pépé from Arsenal, and 87-rated FUT Birthday Bailly from Manchester United.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in 12 squads: Gold Squad, Rare Gold Squad, 77-Rated Squad, two 78-Rated Squads, 79-Rated Squad, two 80-rated Squads, 81-Rated Squad, 82-Rated Squad, 83-Rated Squad, and Premier League. You’ll have until Aug. 4 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Zaha.

That’s a lot of squads to complete, but only one of them is especially expensive, which will cost you around 123,950 FUT coins if you build it from scratch. The others won’t require any special cards or specific nationality, club, or league, costing you around from 5,000 to 55,000 FUT coins.

This number of squads is unusual for a FUTTIES SBC or any special promotion released by EA. Prime Icon Moments SBCs are the ones that tend to have more than six squads since they usually cost much more than the average special card and have almost two months to complete. FUTTIES SBCs, on the other hand, ususally have had around three squads and one week to complete.

FUTTIES Zaha has 12 squads and only six days to complete everything. Here are all the conditions you’ll need to meet to complete all of the FUTTIES Zaha SBC squads:

Squad Conditions Gold Squad 78-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum. Rare Gold Squad 78-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum. 77-Rated Squad 77-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum. 78-Rated Squad 78-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum. 78-Rated Squad 78-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum. 79-Rated Squad 79-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum. 80-Rated Squad 80-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum. 80-Rated Squad 80-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum. 81-Rated Squad 81-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum. 82-Rated Squad 82-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum. 83-Rated Squad 83-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum. Premier League 85-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS version player, and at least one player from Paris Saint-Germain

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUTTIES Wilfried Zaha SBC right now and get his card, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

