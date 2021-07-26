How to complete FUTTIES Coman SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is the first time the lowest rated nominee was voted to receive the upgrade.

EA Sports added a 96-rated FUTTIES version of Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Coman’s third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team if you disregard his FUTTIE Nominee version, which didn’t change any of his stats. Players had to vote between an 84-rated Coman and 86-rated David Silva on July 21 to decide who would receive an overall upgrade—and Coman won.

EA greatly boosted Coman’s Physical (+23), Shooting (+19), and Passing (+14), while somewhat increasing his Defending (+11), Dribbling (+10), and Pace (+8), when you compare this FUTTIES card to his 84-rated gold version. The French player also has an incredible five-star weak foot and four-star skills move.

You can further boost FUTTIES Coman’s stats by applying the marksman chemistry style. It will increase his Physical (+5), Shooting (+4), and Dribbling (+2), which will maximize his Shooting and Dribbling stats.

The FUTTIES Coman SBC costs around 348,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 356,000 on Xbox, and is slightly more expensive on PC (420,000 FUT coins), which is fair for a card that essentially becomes a 99-rated item depending on the chemistry style.

If you want to complete this SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: France, Bundesliga, and Top Form. You’ll have until July 29 to build these squads.

The first team must be 86-rated with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card, and at least one player from France. The second solution requires an 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and one player from Bundesliga. The third and final squad asks for an 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Kingsley Coman SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA.

France

GK: Walter Benítez 81-rated (Nice)

Walter Benítez 81-rated (Nice) LB: Keylor Navas 88-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 88-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Youcef Atal 87-rated (OFC Nice)

Youcef Atal 87-rated (OFC Nice) CB: Simon Kjær 85-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 85-rated (Milan) RB: Chris Smalling 90-rated (Roma)

Chris Smalling 90-rated (Roma) CDM: Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale)

Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale) LM: Dimitri Payet 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Dimitri Payet 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille) RM: Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio)

Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio) ST: Romaelu Lukaku 87-rated (Internazionale)

Bundesliga

GK: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) LB: Karim Benzema 95-rated (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema 95-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Fabinho 90-rated (Liverpool)

Fabinho 90-rated (Liverpool) CB: Chris Smalling 90-rated (Roma)

Chris Smalling 90-rated (Roma) RB: Alexander Schwolow 82-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Alexander Schwolow 82-rated (Hertha Berlin) CDM: James Milner 80-rated (Liverpool)

James Milner 80-rated (Liverpool) LM: Joaquín Rodríguez 80-rated (Real Betis)

Joaquín Rodríguez 80-rated (Real Betis) CM: Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: Alejandro Gómez 88-rated (Atalanta)

Alejandro Gómez 88-rated (Atalanta) RM: Edin Višća 83-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir)

Edin Višća 83-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Top Form