How to complete FUTTIES Lingard SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 95-rated version of Jesse Lingard from Manchester United to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Sunday, Aug. 22. This special card celebrates Lingard’s Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) card and award he received in May after he scored four goals for West Ham United, the club he was loaned to, in April.

FUTTIES Lingard is obtainable after you complete two segments of his squad-building challenge (SBC), which is coming at a fantastic price for how great this card is. EA boosted all of his stats, including Defending (+12), Pace (+8), Shooting (+8), Physical (+8), Passing (+8), and Dribbling (+7), when you compare this 95-rated card with his 87-rated POTM version.

Screengrab via FUTBIN

The devs also upgraded his weak foot from three to four stars, making it easier to score goals and pass the ball with FUTTIES Lingard compared to his previous cards. This is a player that you can potentially play anywhere on the field and modify his position to center forward, striker, center midfielder, or center defensive midfielder. If you want an attacker, go with the hawk chemistry style, which will further enhance his Pace, Shooting, and Physical. If you want a more defensive player, you can apply the sentinel chemistry style, which will boost his Defending and Physical, making FUTTIES Lingard a superb box-to-box midfielder.

The SBC costs around 145,000 FUT coins on all platforms if you buy all of the players required on the FUT market. The first team is an 82-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum plus a Premier League player in it, and the second solution requires an 83-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one English player, and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. You can complete FUTTIES Lingard until Saturday, Aug. 28.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUTTIES Lingard at the moment, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

Premier League

GK: Alexandr Selikhov 76-rated (Spartak Moscow)

Alexandr Selikhov 76-rated (Spartak Moscow) LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko 80-rated (Manchester City)

Oleksandr Zinchenko 80-rated (Manchester City) CB: Samuel Gigot 78-rated (Spartak Moscow)

Samuel Gigot 78-rated (Spartak Moscow) CB: Georgiy Dzhikiya 77-rated (Spartak Moscow)

Georgiy Dzhikiya 77-rated (Spartak Moscow) RB: Mario Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Mario Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow) CDM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) CDM: Alexey Miranchuk 79-rated (Atalanta)

Alexey Miranchuk 79-rated (Atalanta) CAM: Emil Forsberg 79-rated (RB Leipzig)

Emil Forsberg 79-rated (RB Leipzig) CAM: Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig) CAM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) ST: André Silva 91-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

England