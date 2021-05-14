How to complete POTM Lingard SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 87-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Jesse Lingard from West Ham United to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.



This is Lingard’s first POTM card since he was added to Ultimate Team’s database in FIFA 14. The 28-year-old had phenomenal performances in the Premier League, England’s top soccer division, in April. He scored one goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers, two against Leicester City, and one against Newcastle United. On top of that, Lingard was awarded the Premier League Goal of the Month thanks to his Messi-like run and beautiful finish against Wolves.

EA has boosted all of Lingard’s skills, including Shooting (+14), Passing (+13), Dribbling (+12), Pace (+11), and Physical (+11) when you compare this new card to his 77-rated gold version. It has some good attributes, such as 96 Agility, 97 Balance, and 94 Shot Power. But realistically, POTM Lingard isn’t a card that will carry you all the way to Elite in FUT Champions because EA hasn’t upgraded his weak foot (three stars). It’s still a fun card to test and we’d advise you to apply the hunter chemistry style, which will always maximize Lingard’s Pace (98) and Shooting (95) stats.

The POTM Lingard SBC costs around 120,000 FUT coins for PlayStation and Xbox and is slightly more expensive on PC (around 140,000 FUT coins). That’s a fair price, though, considering that the card is usable and has strong links to several great Premier League players, such as Team of the Season (TOTS) versions of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, Jamie Vardy from Leicester City, Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, Mason Mount from Chelsea, and Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.

If you want to complete the POTM Lingard SBC, you’ll have to turn in just one squad. The solution requires an 85-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League. The SBC will be available for 27 days and then will be replaced by another Premier League POTM SBC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Lingard SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: