EA Sports introduces season 6 in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the sixth season of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

There are 30 levels available. Players will progress through these levels as they gather experience points from gameplay objectives, such as the daily and weekly objectives. You can also earn XP while grinding for Icon Swaps 3 since EA added the rest of the tokens today.

The best reward is at the 30th level, which you’ll achieve after earning 100,000 XP. You’ll have the option to pick one out of three 90-rated players: Mario Götze from Borussia Dortmund, Pedro from Chelsea, and Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona.

There are other good rewards, such as a couple of loan Icon players and FUT packs. Here are all of the best rewards in FIFA 20 FUT’s season six.

Level five: seven games-loan prime moments Luís Figo (93-rated) available for 4,100 XP.

Level 10: seven games-loan prime moments Sócrates (93-rated) available for 12,600 XP.

Level 15: one 87-rated storyline player pick—Ianis Hagi from Rangers, Juan Agudelo from Inter Miami, or Mohamed Elyounoussi from Celtic available for 27,600 XP.

Level 17: one untradeable gold premium player pack available for 33,600 XP.

Level 18: one untradeable mega pack available for 36,600 XP.

Level 20: one untradeable rare electrum players pack available for 44,600 XP.

Level 23: one untradeable prime gold players pack available for 59,600 XP.

Level 24: one untradeable prime gold players pack available for 64,600 XP.

Level 27: one untradeable rare players pack available for 79,600 XP.

Level 30: one 90-rated storyline player pick—Mario Götze from Borussia Dortmund, Pedro from Chelsea, or Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona available for 100,000 XP.

Season six of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team will be available for 42 days.