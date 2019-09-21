When is Terry Bogard releasing for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury is the next DLC fighter joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster as part of the Fighters Pass, but we still don’t know exactly when he will be releasing.

When he was announced for the game during the September Nintendo Direct, all we got was a release window, placing the date sometime in November. That isn’t a solid date, but it does give us something to go off of.

Each of the last three characters released on completely random dates, with only Banjo and Kazooie dropping alongside a Nintendo Direct. This means there isn’t a trend we can go off of for speculation, but it does show the frequency of character releases.

Looking at all the DLC outside of Piranha Plant, Nintendo likes to space out the DLC characters by about two to two and a half months each time. So that should put Terry’s release closer to Nov. 17.

Joker Persona 5 Apr. 17, 2019 Hero Dragon Quest July 30, 2019 Banjo and Kazooie Banjo-Kazooie Sept. 4, 2019

That would also fit in well with the current theory that Nintendo is going to reveal the fifth and final character from the Fighters Pass at The Game Awards on Dec. 12. That would give the developers another two months to get the character out the door to meet the February 2020 deadline they set for the first DLC pack’s completion.

An alternative theory could be Nintendo has plans to hold another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-specific Direct on Nov. 1, just like it did last year.

That was where the final two characters for the main roster, Ken from Street Fighter and Incineroar from Pokémon were revealed and we got a much deeper look at many of the mechanics and modes in the game. This is a cool, yet very unlikely idea because there isn’t much new content outside of DLC coming to the game in the future that could fill out a Smash specific presentation.

Either way, Terry is bringing a lot of history with him when he does finally join the roster in November.