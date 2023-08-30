Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 fandom is bringing over 50 new characters to game 11 years later

Marvel vs. Capcom 3 has been content complete since the release of Ultimate MvC3 in November 2011 but the community surrounding the game remains strong even a decade later, competing and creating their own content.

After years of work, a talented group of modders are teaming up to release a new version that will expand the game’s already massive 50-character roster even further.

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Community Edition is an unofficial release that will be released as a mod package for the base UMvC3 game on PC and will feature more than 50 additional characters joining the roster from previous projects. This includes exclusive fighters shown off for the mod like Street Fighter’s Dan Hibiki and Nero from Devil May Cry, and three others that will be shown at a later date.

The trailer mostly shows off new footage for Dan, Newo, Thing from Fantastic Four, and Gene from God Hand—along with some new costumes for existing characters. Each of the new fighters has their own unique movesets and voicelines taken from characters in the base roster or reworked from other sources.

This community project is very similar to what Project M, and later Project+, did for Super Smash Bros. Brawl by taking the base game and adding more fighters, costumes, and other content well after the developers stopped supporting it. UMvC3: CE, however, is keeping true to the original game’s gameplay rather than changing it like other Project M and other fan mods have done for their own titles.

All of the featured content in the game has been developed over the last several years by Treewiz, Chimichangar, Angelglory, Watcherkave, Xeno, Voltaic, Novembermann, Calikingz01, and many other community members in the MvC modding community. It has been a labor of love and hard work by these modders to expand on MvC3’s beloved gameplay by adding more characters, costumes, and overhauling areas like the character select screen to truly enhance the experience for anyone looking for more Marvel.

Not available for download just yet, this is basically a preview of what mods are coming out this year (hopefully).



3 of the characters are relatively close to release, the 4th character and the Community Edition pack as a whole are gonna be a little bit later. — UMVC3: Community Edition (@MarvelModded) August 29, 2023

There is currently no release date set for Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Community Edition, and while it is going to be a separate download outside of the base game, it will be free for all players as it is a mod and not an officially licensed game release.

You can check out the MarvelModded Twitter page for future updates or go explore the existing mod community to get in on the action early.

