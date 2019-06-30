Two Smash players got into a fight at CEO 2019

CEO 2019 is one of the biggest fighting game tournaments in the world, but this year’s event has been plagued by poor interactions between players, fans, and people living in the host city. There was a physical altercation at the actual tournament venue yesterday between two Super Smash Bros. players, according to several people who attended the event.

On the second day of the competition, SuperGirlKels, a Canadian Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player, said that a fight broke out. She said that many players at the event were drunk or high and causing issues, especially with the lack of actual security at the venue.

SGK 📝 @CEO2019 on Twitter Literally a fight broke out no one did anything. No security. then a to got involved and then they started fighting and then it took my mom go find 1 person to help.

The fight was between Osiris197 and RiotLettuce, two longtime Smash players who had a confrontation in one of the bathrooms on site. Each player posted their own TwitLonger explanation for the fight.

Riot’s post is very straightforward. He said that one of his friends sent a message to their group chat asking for someone to come to the bathroom because someone was outside yelling. The person in question ended up being Osiris, who had knocked a gallon jug of water out of the friend’s hand for no reason—Osiris confirmed this in his post.

Riot approached Osiris calmly to ask about the situation with another player, Blacktwins, standing nearby. After a brief exchange where Osiris confirmed he was drunk, Riot made a comment about the other player bullying kids that made the other player push past Blacktwins and get into Riot’s personal space.

The two got into a fight, despite Riot’s reluctance, until a tournament organizer broke it up and shoved the two apart. A second altercation happened immediately after that when Riot went to retrieve his GameCube controller, which Osiris picked up and then spiked onto the ground.

Details are still scarce on what happened to Osiris after Riot left the area, but an altercation with another Smash player named Chez apparently led to him being escorted out of the venue and banned from CEO. There’s no confirmation of his ban, however, and Osiris refutes that point in his post.

Osiris mainly defended against points that Riot touched on, while also confirming several accusations made against him.

SL | Osiris197 @ CEO 2019 on Twitter @ItsEpic_Gabriel Yes, as everyone knows the perfect response to someone who has been drinking is getting in their face and pushing them. Riiiiiiiight.

“I am not saying any of this to absolve myself of responsibility here,” Osiris said. “I own up to my part and wrong-doings in all of this including throwing a punch/getting physical, the controller, the use of slurs, and so on, but really to stop this narrative being established that Riot didn’t instigate at all and I just punched him with no provocation, because that is completely untrue.”

During the confrontation between the players, a previous instance between Osiris and top Smash player Eric “ESAM” Lew, where Osiris said that he masturbated to ESAM’s girlfriend on her Patreon, was brought up. Osiris confirmed that the interaction happened and tried to play it down as a joke.

Icege aka Dadnerys aka Daddy Spice @ CEO 2019 on Twitter @BlankOctober Savannah Smash player who has a history of not being able to hold his liquor got drunk and slapped a water jug out Esam’s hand. Esam hit up Discord, Riot came to defend him, Osiris swung and then got his ass beat before stealing the controller and spiking it (got snuck again).

At time of writing, the friend Riot went to help hasn’t been officially confirmed, but it seems like it was ESAM. Following the incident, ESAM posted about getting Osiris banned from events following this and several other incidents at tournaments like Xanadu locals and in Savannah, Georgia.

ESAM @ #CEO2019 on Twitter Hey can we just ban Osiris permanently? Literally every tournament he goes to he does some dumb stuff to ANYONE he can He’s an asshole and a disgrace to the scene. https://t.co/WhaTAq7sEe

Along with this fight, players from every game have been dealing with being treated poorly by people outside of the tournament if they aren’t white or male. Even top players like Street Fighter legend Justin Wong have talked about the issue as CEO faces more backlash due to the tournament being moved to Daytona Beach, Florida.

Justin Wong on Twitter Was walking around Daytona Beach and I got hit with “You chinese? You probably broke. White power Trump the best” 😅😅😅😅😅 So this is what people was complaining about last year? LOL

Although the gameplay is entertaining for viewers, next year’s event might not see the same success if things like location and security don’t change.