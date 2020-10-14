Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 9.0: Full patch notes and changes

There aren't as many balance updates this time around.

Image via Nintendo

The version 9.0 update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now live, which adds Minecraft Steve along with some Minecraft-themed content and balance changes for the rest of the roster. 

As part of Fighters Pass 2, you can now download Minecraft Steve and the new Minecraft stage. Multiple new Mii Fighter costumes will also be available on the eShop, including some Minecraft mobs, Bomberman, Travis Touchdown from No More Heroes.

Here are the full patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 9.0. 

Offline

The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:

  • Zombie
  • Creeper
  • Skeleton
  • Slime (Minecraft)
  • Enderman
  • Villager & Iron Golem
  • Ghast
  • Piglin
  • Ender Dragon

Online

  • The controls during combat in battle arenas while spectators are present have been adjusted.
  • Adjustments have been made to the way Global Smash Power is calculated.

General 

  • The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
    • Steve & Alex Challenger Pack
    • Creeper Mask + Outfit
    • Pig Mask + Outfit
    • Diamond Helmet + Armor
    • Travis Wig + Outfit
    • Bomberman Mask + Outfit
    • Gil’s Helmet + Armor
  • An issue where the movement delay after a perfect shield was behaving incorrectly under certain rules has been fixed.
  • Game-balance adjustments, stability fixes, and other minor adjustments have been made.

Fighter Adjustments

FighterMoveChange
Donkey KongSide SpecialIncreased attack range vertically for opponents on the ground when the move is used on the ground.
LinkUp Smash AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.
PikachuForward Air AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.
NessDash AttackIncreased power of the third attack and extended launch distance.
NessUp Tilt AttackMaintained the launch distance and increased power.
NessDown Air AttackIncreased attack speed.
NessUp ThrowIncreased power.
NessNeutral SpecialIncreased attack speed.
Captain FalconUp Smash AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.
Ice ClimberBasic MovementsDecreased the damage Nana takes.Shortened launch distance for Nana.Adjusted Nana’s AI behavior.
Ice ClimberDash AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.Increased attack range.
Ice ClimberDown Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
Ice ClimberSide SpecialIncreased the speed of the edge-grab timing.
Ice ClimberUp SpecialMade it so that Nana performing an up special automatically will not prevent the player from performing an up special.Increased the distance that it is possible for Popo and Nana to Belay together.
SheikUp Tilt AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.
Young LinkFlurry Attack to KOMade it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Meta KnightFlurry Attack to KOMade it so the attack does not get neutralized.
WarioUp SpecialMade it easier to hit multiple times.
IvysaurFlurry Attack to KOMade it so the attack does not get neutralized.
CharizardSide SpecialMade it easier to hit multiple times.
CharizardUp SpecialMade it easier to hit multiple times.
SonicDash AttackMaintained the launch distance and increased power.Reduced vulnerability.
SonicUp Tilt AttackReduced vulnerability.
SonicUp Smash AttackIncreased attack speed.Increased the amount of time invincibility lasts before and after becoming round.Made it easier to hit multiple times.
SonicUp Air AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.
LucarioEtc.Increased the max value the Aura will strengthen attack power.
LucarioNeutral Attack 1Increased attack speed.
LucarioSide tilt AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.
LucarioDown Smash AttackIncreased attack speed.
LucarioUp SpecialReduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
LucarioSide SpecialExtended launch distance for the Aura area.
Mii SwordfighterUp Special 3Made it easier to hit multiple times.
RobinFlurry Attack to KOMade it so the attack does not get neutralized.
ShulkUp Smash AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.
ShulkNeutral SpecialExtended the distance that Shulk can be launched while Monado Arts (Shield) is active.
ShulkDown SpecialExtended launch distance.
Bowser Jr.Basic MovementsAdjusted certain landing behaviors to no longer prevent passing through platforms.
Bowser Jr.Side Tilt AttackExtended launch distance.
Bowser Jr.Up Smash AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.
Bowser Jr.Down Smash AttackIncreased attack speed.
Bowser Jr.Forward ThrowExtended launch distance.
Bowser Jr.Edge AttacksIncreased the power of the attack used when grabbing edges after an up special.
Bowser Jr.Side SpecialMade it hard to flinch from opponent’s attacks.
Bowser Jr.Up SpecialIncreased attack speed.
KenFinal SmashMade it easier to hit multiple times.
BayonettaFlurry Attack to KOMade it so the attack does not get neutralized.
RidleyFlurry AttackMade it so the attack does not get neutralized.
RidleyFlurry Attack to KOMade it so the attack does not get neutralized.
RidleyUp SpecialThe hit detection when charging downward and landing will only affect opponents on the ground.
SimonFlurry AttackMade it so the attack does not get neutralized.
SimonFlurry Attack to KOMade it so the attack does not get neutralized.
SimonDash AttackIncreased power.Extended launch distance when at low damage.
SimonUp Tilt AttackExtended launch distance when at low damage.
SimonUp Smash AttackIncreased attack speed.Extended launch distance.
SimonDown Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
SimonUp SpecialIncreased attack range.
RichterFlurry AttackMade it so the attack does not get neutralized.
RichterFlurry Attack to KOMade it so the attack does not get neutralized.
RichterDash AttackIncreased power.Extended launch distance when at low damage.
RichterUp Tilt AttackExtended launch distance when at low damage.
RichterUp Smash AttackIncreased attack speed.Extended launch distance.
RichterDown Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
RichterUp SpecialIncreased attack range.
Piranha PlantFlurry AttackMade it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Piranha PlantFlurry Attack to KOMade it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Banjo & KazooieFlurry AttackMade it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Banjo & KazooieFlurry Attack to KOMade it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Min MinFlurry Attack to KOMade it so the attack does not get neutralized.