Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 9.0: Full patch notes and changes

There aren't as many balance updates this time around.

The version 9.0 update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now live, which adds Minecraft Steve along with some Minecraft-themed content and balance changes for the rest of the roster.

As part of Fighters Pass 2, you can now download Minecraft Steve and the new Minecraft stage. Multiple new Mii Fighter costumes will also be available on the eShop, including some Minecraft mobs, Bomberman, Travis Touchdown from No More Heroes.

Here are the full patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 9.0.

Offline

The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:

Zombie

Creeper

Skeleton

Slime (Minecraft)

Enderman

Villager & Iron Golem

Ghast

Piglin

Ender Dragon

Online

The controls during combat in battle arenas while spectators are present have been adjusted.

Adjustments have been made to the way Global Smash Power is calculated.

General

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Steve & Alex Challenger Pack Creeper Mask + Outfit Pig Mask + Outfit Diamond Helmet + Armor Travis Wig + Outfit Bomberman Mask + Outfit Gil’s Helmet + Armor

An issue where the movement delay after a perfect shield was behaving incorrectly under certain rules has been fixed.

Game-balance adjustments, stability fixes, and other minor adjustments have been made.

Fighter Adjustments