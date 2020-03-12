Super Smash Bros. PGR season to be frozen due to coronavirus and travel concerns

The PGstats team provides the most detailed rankings for the competitive Super Smash Bros. scene. But the current PGR season is being suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak and travel complications.

This decision was mostly made due to the new travel suspension revolving around Europe and the U.S. that will make it difficult for non-U.S. competitors to make it out to important PGR tournaments.

This decision was made after discussion with many TOs, issued travel bans, and community feedback. It includes both MPGR and PGRU.



We do not wish any members of the Smash community or otherwise to risk their health in pursuit of their ranking. — PGstats (@pgstats) March 12, 2020

This freeze hits right as the Smash competitive season was hitting its stride in 2020. All events after March 11 no longer count toward player rankings for the first half of the year in both Melee and Ultimate. PGR said that this could heavily impact the rankings as a whole and the team isn’t opposed to only doing one list at the end of the year instead of two.

“Effective immediately, the PGR and TTS will be frozen,” PGstats said. “No further events including CEO Dreamland will count towards player ranking until travel is again safe worldwide. Depending on the length of the freeze, this may lead to only one ranking at the end of the year. We do not wish any members of the Smash community or otherwise to risk their health in pursuit of their ranking.”

Essentially, this puts the competitive season into a light offseason. Players will be less pressured to travel to events because of their PGR Rank and how it might affect their standing at the end of the season. This was the main goal, according to PGstats director Luis “suar” Suarez.

Do not worry about the PGR season, worry about your HEALTH



We'll likely have a crater in the TTS this Spring/Summer and it'll be what it is, but you can't compete/host/commentate if you're deathly ill



The world is about to undergo massive shifts so be aware and plan for it — s u a r (@PG_suar) March 11, 2020

“Do not worry about the PGR season, worry about your HEALTH,” suar said. “We’ll likely have a crater in the TTS (tournament tiering system) this Spring/Summer and it’ll be what it is, but you can’t compete/host/commentate if you’re deathly ill. The world is about to undergo massive shifts so be aware and plan for it.”

Several events, such as CEO Dreamland, are still scheduled to happen without any conflict, but that could change as more events are canceled or postponed during the following weeks.