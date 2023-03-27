While it wasn’t originally planned to be the case, Ultimate Summit 6 is likely going to be the end of an era for competitive Super Smash Bros. as it is currently the final event Beyond The Summit plans to produce before shutting its doors.

This means the top Smash Ultimate players in the world will clash one last time in the BTS studio, and fans will want to keep up with the live results.

With the likes of MkLeo and Tweek donning their new Luminosity partnership for the first time while facing off against other top names like Sparg0 and acola, this event looks very top-heavy. But just like with most Summits, every player is a threat, especially when it comes to a field featuring steady hands like Hungrybox and VoiD or rising stars like Skyjay.

With the event running from March 23 to 26, here is a full overview of the live scores, standings, and results for Smash Ultimate Summit 6—including all of the side events.

Smash Ultimate Summit 6: Full live top results and standings

Result Player First acola Second Tweek Third Big D Fourth Kurama Fifth ProtoBanham, Skyjay Seventh Glutonny, ApolloKage Ninth MkLeo, MuteAce, Riddles, VoiD 13th NaetorU, Aaron, Hungrybox, Sparg0

Winners Bracket

Quarterfinals Apollokage vs. Tweek: Tweek 3-1 on Sephiroth ProtoBanham vs. Riddles: ProtoBanham 3-1 on Min Min and Lucina MuteAce vs. Kurama: Kurama 3-2 on Mario acola vs. Big D: Big D 3-1 on Ice Climbers

Semifinals Tweek vs. ProtoBanham: Tweek 3-2 on Sephiroth and Diddy Kong Kurama vs. Big D: Big D 3-1 on Ice Climbers

Winners Finals Tweek vs Big D: Tweek 3-1 on Sephiroth



Losers Bracket

Losers Round one MkLeo vs. NaetorU: MkLeo 3-0 on Meta Knight Glutonny vs. Aaron: Gluttony 3-2 on Wario Skyjay vs. Hungrybox: Skyjay 3-0 on Incineroar Sparg0 vs. VoiD: VoiD 3-2 on Sheik

Losers Round two acola vs. MkLeo: acola 3-0 on Minecraft Steve MuteAce vs. Glutonny: Glutonny 3-2 on Wario Riddles vs. Skyjay: Skyjay 3-1 on Incineroar ApolloKage vs. VoiD: ApolloKage 3-1 on Snake

Losers Round three acola vs Glutonny: acola 3-0 on Minecraft Steve Skyjay vs ApolloKage: Skyjay 3-1 on Incineroar

Losers Round four ProtoBanham vs acola: acola 3-2 on Minecraft Steve Kurama vs Skyjay: Kurama 3-0 on Mario

Losers Round five acola vs Kurama: acola 3-1 on Minecraft Steve

Losers Finals Big D vs acola: acola 3-0 on Minecraft Steve



Grand Finals

Tweek vs acola: acola 3-2 on Minecraft Steve for bracket reset

Tweek vs acola [bracket reset]: acola 3-1 on Minecraft Steve

Smash Ultimate Summit 6: Full side event results

Squad Strike

Round of 16 Sparg0 vs Hungrybox: Sparg0 2-0 Glutonny vs MuteAce: MuteAce 2-0 Tweek vs VoiD: VoiD 2-1 ProtoBanham vs Kurama: ProtoBanham 2-0 MkLeo vs NaetorU: MkLeo 2-0 Riddles vs ApolloKage: Riddles 2-1 acola vs Aaron: Aaron 2-1 Lui$ vs Big D: Big D 2-0

Quaterfinals Sparg0 vs MuteAce: Sparg0 2-1 VoiD vs ProtoBanham: VoiD 2-0 MkLeo vs Riddles: MkLeo 2-1 Aaron vs Big D: Aaron 2-1

Semifinals Sparg0 vs VoiD: Sparg0 2-0 MkLeo vs Aaron: MkLeo 2-0

Grand finals Spag0 vs MkLeo: Sparg0 3-2



Celebrity Bracket

Quarterfinals Mew2King vs BassMage: BassMage 2-1 Lui$ vs Samuel: Samuel 2-1 Etoiles vs Pink Fresh: Etoiles 2-0 Cagt vs Scotty: Cagt 2-0

Semifinals Bassmage vs Samuel: BassMage 2-1 Etoiles vs Cagt: Etoiles 2-1

Grand finals Hungrybox vs Etoiles: Etoiles 3-2



Hungrybox played for BassMage in the grand finals.

Damage Ratio Wheel

Quarterfinals Riddles vs Hungrybox: Riddles 2-1 ApolloKage vs Aaron: ApolloKage 2-0 Big D vs NartorU: Big D 2-1 Kurama vs VoiD: Kurama 2-0

Semifinals Riddles vs ApolloKage: ApolloKage 2-1 Big D vs Kurama: Big D 2-1

Grand finals ApolloKage vs Big D: ApolloKage 3-0



Crew Battle: BTS vs Commentators