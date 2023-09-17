Mortal Kombat 1 price guide: All editions compared

It has begun! The return of Mortal Kombat is finally here with the release of Mortal Kombat 1 for console and PC. But with multiple editions and versions of the game floating around, which one should you buy?

There’s a lot of bonus content and extra goodies with each that look very appealing, especially if you’re a big MK fan, so you’re going to need to know all the important details about every version available to purchase.

Mortal Kombat 1 has three versions that will be released physically and on digital storefronts. Each version comes with the base game and an assortment of downloadable content from the Kombat Pack. But there’s plenty more sweet loot you can get your hands on if you upgrade.

All Mortal Kombat 1 editions, explained

Premium Edition box art. Image via WB Games

Mortal Kombat 1 base edition

Price: $69.99

Base game

Shang Tsung (Pre-Order Content)

The basic version of Mortal Kombat 1 includes the main game, and if you preorder in time, you’ll receive the Shang Tsung character on day one. It’s the simplest selection you can make, this edition offers nothing more and nothing less.

You will have to purchase the Kombat Pack bundle to gain access to the additional DLC fighters. The base version of MK1 releases on Sept. 19 and does not include early access to the game or Kombat Pack content.

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium edition: $109.99

The Kollector’s Edition contents. Image by WB Games.

Early access to the game (available Sept. 14 th )

) Base game

Shang Tsung (Pre-Order Content)

Early access to DLC characters

1,250 bonus Dragon Krystals

Kombat Pack DLC bundle

The Premium edition comes with more content for the base game, as well as early access to the game and its DLC fighters. The Kombat Pack bundle content is also included with this version, which includes six playable fighters and five Kameo characters that are available post-launch.

The Kombat Pack also includes the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage at launch, which can only be unlocked by having the Kombat Pack installed.

Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s edition: $249.99

Early access to the game (Sept. 14 th )

) Base game

Shang Tsung (Pre-Order Content)

Early access to DLC characters

2,700 bonus Dragon Krystals

Kombat Pack DLC bundle

Liu Kang COARSE sculpture (with glow in the dark detail)

COARSE art prints

Exclusive steel case for the game

Limited Edition Liu Kang in-game color variant

The Kollector’s Edition of the game is for the most hardcore fan of the franchise and comes with the most content—both physically and digitally.

This edition has all the perks from the premium edition, along with more Dragon Krystals to spend on extra gear and outfits for characters, and an extra color variant for Fire God Liu Kang. The main addition of this version is the inclusion of the Liu Kang sculpture and art prints from COARSE.

Is the Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition worth it?

The best edition of Mortal Kombat 1 comes with a lot of items that die-hard MK fans are going to want to own. It’s the best offering for the game since it comes with all the digital content that has been announced post-release so far and early access to everything. Although it will be pricey for some, the Kollector’s Edition is worth the high price for those who like to own everything MK-related.

The Liu Kang sculpture included here is exclusively made for the Kollector’s Edition, as are the art prints that come in the package. You can only get these items by purchasing the MK1 Kollector’s Edition, since you won’t be able to buy them on their own anywhere else. As a display piece, the statue of Liu Kang will look flawless in any fan’s collection.

How much does the MK1 Kombat Pack DLC cost?

If you plan on getting the base version of Mortal Kombat 1 on any platform, you’re going to need to buy the Kombat Pack DLC separately.

On all digital storefronts, you’ll have to pay $19.99 to receive all the DLC post-launch. Although you can buy the Kombat Pack when you pick up the game, you won’t be able to access any of the DLC in-game until it’s officially released for everyone.

You gain access to six full characters and five Kameo characters in the Kombat Pack. They will be added to the character select screen when they are released officially.

Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack playable fighters

Quan Chi

Ermac

Takeda

Omni-Man

Peacemaker

Homelander

Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack Kameo fighers

Ferra

Johnny Cage

Khameleon

Mavado

Tremor

The Kombat Pack also comes with an exclusive skin for Johnny Cage based on Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme. You can only get this skin by purchasing the Kombat Pack, which changes up Johnny Cage’s look and the voice heard while in-game.

The voice for this skin is actually recorded by Jean-Claude Van Damme, which is a full-circle moment for the MK series. Originally, Mortal Kombat was going to be a licensed game based on Van Damme, but never materialized because of the rights to the actor’s likeness. For long-time fans of the series, this will definitely be something they won’t want to miss out on.

