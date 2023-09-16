Mortal Kombat 1: How to unlock Kameo fighters fast

Mortal Kombat 1 has finally launched on consoles and PC, with early access for those who picked up the Premium Edition. In MK1, players can utilize new techniques involving Kameo fighters that assist them in Kombat. A variety of unique characters appear in this form, with attacks that can help shift the momentum of battles in your favor.

You can choose from a number of Kameo fighters on the character select screen, but a few need to be unlocked by playing through the game and leveling up your profile. This can take some time, but there is a faster way to do it. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking more Kameo fighters in Mortal Kombat 1.

Unlocking Kameo fighters in MK1

There are a total of five Kameo fighters you can unlock through profile level progression in MK1, one every five levels.

Kung Lao Kameo – level 5

Sub-Zero Kameo – level 10

Scorpion Kameo – level 15

Shujinko Kameo – level 20

Motaro Kameo – level 25

You can level up your profile by playing any of the game’s modes aside from the campaign. This means that any match you play in the Towers, Invasion Mode, and online modes will contribute to your profile level. And while you can spend time playing through everything to reach the required level to unlock a Kameo fighter, there is a faster way.

MK1 Kameo fighters roster. Image by WB Games.

Unlock Kameo fighters faster in Mortal Kombat 1

The quickest way to level up your profile and unlock Kameo fighters is through Invasion mode. This strategy comes from a post on Twitter shared by MK content creator PNDKetchup. All you need to do is enter Invasion mode and find the item that increases your XP gain. In addition, try to finish every match you play with a Brutality, further boosting your XP. On top of this, if you finish the match with a Flawless Victory, you get even more XP for the win.

If you want to unlock kameos fast, here's my strategy.



Do invasion, get the item early that ups xp 15 percent, build into offense and special to do more damage.



Beat the ai super fast in the early stages and keep going till you hit lvl 25. Doesn't take long! — Ketchup (@PNDKetchup) September 14, 2023

Doing this for every match you play within Invasion mode will help you gain a ton of XP and level up your profile much faster than normal. After a short time, you’ll reach level 25 and unlock all the Kameo fighters. According to PNDKetchup, if you focus on offense and special attacks, you’ll do much more damage than normal and can accomplish this even faster.

Rain with Kameo fighter Sektor. Image by WB Games.

Leveling up your profile also rewards you with new customizable parts for your profile and nets you coins to spend on other items. Once you unlock all the Kameos through profile progression, the only other Kameo fighters you can get are from MK1’s downloadable content. The following characters can be unlocked by installing the Mortal Kombat 1 DLC bundle Kombat Pack 1:

Tremor

Mavado

Johnny Cage

Ferra

Khameleon

Kameo fighters gained from the Kombat Pack don’t require any specific criteria to use. They’re available as soon as you install the DLC, and you can use them in any mode where you’re able to use Kameo fighters.

