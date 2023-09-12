Mortal Kombat 1 won’t launch with a key feature, and some players aren’t happy

The launch of Mortal Kombat 1 is imminent. Fans of the MK series are gearing up to hop online and battle others around the world, but some news coming from NetherRealm Studios might put a damper on the fun just before the game launches.

NetherRealm posted on their Twitter page today that Kross-Play won’t be ready by launch. This is a feature that will allow players who own Mortal Kombat 1 on different platforms to be paired up together through matchmaking in the game’s online modes

Fire Lord Lui Kang. Image by Netherrealm Studios.

Although the feature won’t be ready by the time MK1 is out, NetherRealm assured fans that it is hard at work trying to finish up everything for the game. The studio stated that Kross-Play will be coming post-launch, but no specific date was given in its post.

The response to NetherRealm’s post has been mixed among players over social media. While some players are disappointed the game won’t have a key feature ready by launch, others don’t seem to care all that much. Those who have been voicing their disappointment about the announcement feel as if the game’s development was rushed, hence why Kross-Play isn’t ready to go. One Twitter user posed the question, “Why are you even releasing the game if it’s not finished?”

At the same time, other players responding to the news had a more relaxed response. Many posts under NetherRealm’s announcement felt as if this wasn’t a big deal and that they would wait for the feature to come later. One user responded by saying that everything was “all good” and that they had faith in everything working out. Many others replied that they would be busy playing through MK1’s story mode as they waited for Kross-Play to be added later.

The Kombat Pack 1 DLC characters. Image by Netherrealm Studios.

Despite the recent news from the studio, Mortal Kombat 1 remains one of the most anticipated games of the year. In addition to being a soft reboot of the series, MK1 will have a collection of additional fighters being added as DLC in a Kombat Pack post-launch. The bundle will include guest characters Homelander from The Boys, DC’s Peacemaker, and Omni-Man from Invincible. With any luck, Kross-Play will be already added into the game before then.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release for consoles and PC on Sept. 14.

