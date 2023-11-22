Mortal Kombat 1 players are tricking consoles with time travel to avoid skin costs

Mortal Kombat 1‘s skins and cosmetic items feature price tags that are controversial in the community, and some players have found a crafty way to bypass them. They’ll change the date of their device to get skins that were free in the past.

As reported by Kotaku on Nov. 21, players have discovered they can get all skins from the last seasons for free if they change the date of their device to before Nov. 6, when the shop was refreshed.

DO NOT BUY THIS 🚨🚨🚨



ALL Last Seasons Items can be purchased by changing the date on your PS5 to any date BEFORE 6th November!



Load up ur game, buy all of last Seasons items & u can complete last seasons Mesa! When u done change date back to PRESENT day & u keep EVERYTHING! https://t.co/R8yJbG6gzh pic.twitter.com/fOzABSNaKo — iScream (@iScreamFGC) November 20, 2023

This trick was first shared on PlayStation 5, but it can only be done on the Nintendo Switch and PC, according to players. They then shared this to buy other skins, such as the Fighter Scorpion skin, which was available before Oct. 13, going further and further back in time to get more skins that aren’t available anymore.

Fans have been sharing that trick as complaints about the price of cosmetic items have been rising since the release of the game. On Oct. 27, the Halloween event included fatalities that cost players $30 for the whole bundle. In addition, the exclusive skins, which cost roughly $5 a piece, were labelled “lazy” by fans, angered by the event’s content.

That method isn’t new to Mortal Kombat 1. Players have been trying this in several titles of the licence. It was the case with Mortal Kombat 11, five years ago.

Keep in mind that using this trick is risky. Skins are meant to be only available for a limited time. Players who circumvent the item’s refresh might be punished by the developer if found out. In addition, it might bring this method to an end with a future update.