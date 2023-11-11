Mortal Kombat 1 developer announces ‘greedy’ $30 Fatalities bundle, angering fans

Since Mortal Kombat 1 launched in September, it has received a substantial number of updates and new content. On Nov. 9, Warner Bros. Games announced that a whole set of festive Fatalities would be available for purchase via the Seasonal Fatalities bundle, and its price tag has angered the community.

Mortal Kombat 1 received its Halloween fatality on Oct. 27. It’s worth noting that those who own the Halloween fatality will receive the bundle at no extra cost, but those who don’t will presumably have to purchase the bundle at around $30. The announcement of these premium fatalities has noticeably frustrated many fans, several of whom have voiced their frustrations in the comments of the announcement post.

$36 for fatalities is crazy — Luminary (@_UltraLuminary) November 9, 2023

Many fans believe the inclusion of premium fatalities proves the game has a greedy and unfair monetization system and that paid fatalities should not be included in a full-priced game, especially one with a premium edition that costs $109.99, which does not include the premium fatalities.

In response to the latest announcement, some players have stated that “everything is just another microtransaction” and that “this is a quick way to get your players to start boycotting.” Additionally, several players have also proposed the publisher make more ways for players “to get dragon krystals more easily just by playing the game.”

Some players have also called out other greedy practices, like how players who bought the DLC character Omniman must still pay for his voice announcer pack and that the publisher should “quit being greedy and stop making us pay $10 a skin.”

While the price for the upcoming bundle has yet to be revealed, it’s worth noting that the publisher decided to make the bundle free for the Halloween fatality owners due to the backlash it received for the DLC prices. “We appreciate your feedback on all everything MK1,” said the publisher as part of the announcement. While the other fatalities in the bundle have yet to be released, players who want the Halloween fatality must purchase it for 1,200 Dragon Krystals, which is roughly $10.

As many fans are displeased with Mortal Kombat 1‘s monetization practices, Warner Bros. seems to be taking notice of these criticisms, but it has not been enough to appease them.