Mortal Kombat 1 players slam devs for ‘lazy’ seasonal event skins

Mortal Kombat 1’s latest Halloween skins have only infuriated its player base. The arguably cheap skins seemingly don’t scratch the itch players were hoping to reach this spooky season.

Four skins from MK1’s Halloween event add green to the default designs, and players are furious. Each skin in question costs 500 Dragon Krystals, which amounts to $5.

Players flamed the developers on Oct. 30, claiming on social media that the color change would take “no more than 5 minutes to do.” Despite there being other attires and objects to purchase in the MK1 Halloween event, the set of four, including Nightmare Nitara skin was indeed a bad dream for the gaming community.

The Horror Bakara, Terror Rain, and All Hallow’s Kung Lao skins suffered countless fatalities at the hands of the community. Players tore NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games to shreds, with most upset at the $70 price tag already attached to MK1.

Adding, what players called “fucking lazy cash grabs” was enough to get their blood boiling.

Players claimed this particular microtransaction decision would be the end of MK1. While others expect this trend to continue.

This also isn’t the first time players have voiced negative opinions about MK1’s customization.

At the beginning of October, players claimed the latest title in the franchise lacked customizable content. They also ripped into the various bugs and glitches found within its first few weeks after release.

These issues also come alongside the missing cross-play feature fans were hoping for. At least they have a new addition in the form of Invincible’s Omni Man to look forward to.

Whether November’s Omni Man release can be enough to change public opinion of MK1 will be seen once it arrives next month. However, Omni Man might have to do some heavy lifting for Warner Bros. and NetherRealm.